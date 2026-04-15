The Vikings have a long history of drafting game-changing talent in the first round. That luck hasn't necessarily translated to the second round of the draft over the years. While five Vikings first-round selections have been enshrined in Canton, only one (Bobby Bell) has done so from the franchise's history of second-round picks, but he never played a snap with the Vikings.

That doesn't mean the Vikings haven't found a gem or two in the second round. Below, we've compiled some of the best second-round picks in Vikings history. We aren't ranking these guys, but instead listing them based on how recently they were drafted. Let's dig in...

Dalvin Cook, RB, 2017

His career wasn't long, only lasting eight total seasons, but Dalvin Cook was an impact back for the Vikings for four of his six seasons in Minnesota. Cook rushed for double-digit touchdowns in 2019 and 2020, while surpassing 1,000 rushing yards every season from 2019 to 2022.

His 5,993 rushing yards are the third-most in franchise history. Taking over the running back role in the years after Adrian Peterson was going to be no easy task, but Cook was up for the challenge. He earned four Pro Bowl nods during his Vikings tenure.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores on a touchdown reception as Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and safety Rodney McLeod (26) pursue late during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jim Kleinsasser, FB/TE, 1999

There was absolutely no way we were going to make a list of the Vikings' all-time best second-round picks without including longtime fullback/tight end Jim Kleinsasser. Nobody exuded the look and playstyle of a Viking better than Kleinsasser.

His stat sheet isn't impressive (1,688 receiving yards, 6 receiving touchdowns, 147 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown), but it was Kleinsasser's willingness as a blocker that endeared him to fans. Kleinsasser is also one of just two players, along with Anthony Harris, to ever play on the franchise tag in team history, having been tagged in 2003.

Dec. 14, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings fullback Jim Kleinsasser (40) during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Sammy White, WR, 1976

White's place as an all-time great Vikings receiver may have been usurped in the decades since his retirement, but he wrapped up his 10-year career as the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (6,400). That number is now good for seventh on the organization's receiving charts.

White made an immediate impact, earning Pro Bowl nods in each of his first two seasons in the league, and was named the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1976.

Dec 18, 1976; Bloomington, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sammy White (85) in action against Washington Redskins safety Ken Houston (27) during NFC Divisional playoff game at Metropolitan Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 35-20. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-Imagn Imagn | Dick Raphael-Imagn Images

Matt Blair, LB, 1974

After being taken in the second round of the 1974 draft, Blair quickly established himself in the Vikings' top-ranked defenses of the '70s. He was named to the 1974 All-Rookie team.

Blair was known for his speed, finishing his career with 21 blocked kicks/punts, including one in Super Bowl IX. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and earned AP First Team All-Pro honors in 1980.

Sep 14, 1980; Bloomington, MN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Matt Blair (59) on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Metropolitan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Honorable mentions (ordered by descending draft year)

2018 - Brian O'Neill, OT

2015 - Erik Kendricks, LB

2011 - Kyle Rudolph, TE

2007 - Sidney Rice, WR

2003 - E.J. Henderson, LB

1995 - Orlando Thomas, DB

1979 - Dave Huffman, OG

1978 - John Turner, DB

1969 - Ed White, OG