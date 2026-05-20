One of These 5 Candidates Likely to Become Next GM of the Vikings

The Vikings have reportedly requested in-person interviews with five candidates for the team's open general manager position, according to numerous reports. They will be the second round of interviews for the candidates as the Vikings hone in on the person who will take over following the January firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

According to the reporting, current interim GM Rob Brzezinski will be among the five people being interviewed. Along with Brzezinski are Broncos assistant general manager Reed Burckhardt, Bills assistant general manager Terrance Gray, Rams assistant general manager John McKay, and Seahawks assistant general manager Nolan Teasley.

Brzezinski has been in the organization for decades. He has been serving as the acting GM since the team parted ways with Adofo-Mensah. Brzezinski has helped spearhead the team's draft effort, which saw the Vikings overhaul their defensive line with a pair of top-100 picks at the position. He has also worked out significant offseason moves, including signing former Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and former 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings, while also trading star pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles.

Gray spent 11 seasons in the Vikings' organization from 2006 to 2016, while Burkhardt spent 13 seasons in Minnesota in various roles before joining the Broncos in 2022. McKay has worked his way up the Rams' front office since joining in 2016. He worked with current Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell when they were in Los Angeles together during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Meanwhile, Teasley is the lone remaining candidate who doesn't have a direct connection to the Vikings. However, seeing as Teasley has worked his way up through the Seahawks' organization over the past 12 years, the Vikings are clearly eyeing him as someone who has been part of building a title winner.

Timeline

Vikings owner Mark Wilf told the Star Tribune's Emily Leiker on Tuesday that the in-person interview phase of the search will begin "in the coming days." SI's Albert Breer said he expects the in-person interviews "will happen after the holiday break."

Vikings ownership is currently in Orlando, Florida, for the league's owners' meetings, where they announced the 2028 NFL Draft is coming to Minnesota. With the ownership elsewhere, and a holiday weekend ahead, it is likely that "coming days" means those in-person interviews will take place sometime next week.

Vikings OTA workouts also take place next week at TCO Performance Center, which makes that possibility even more likely, with everybody in the search committee likely being in the building.