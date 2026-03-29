Vikings Legend Joey Browner Dies at 65

Legendary former Vikings safety Joey Browner has died at age 65, the franchise announced on Sunday. A member of the team's Ring of Honor, Browner made six straight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams from 1985 to 1990.

The #Vikings are mourning the loss of Ring of Honor Safety Joey Browner.



Browner, a 6-time Pro Bowler and 4-time 1st Team All-Pro, was named to the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team and a part of the 50 Greatest Vikings announced in 2010.



📰: https://t.co/N96K2hUiEQ pic.twitter.com/tQxi9ieRuc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 29, 2026

Born in Ohio, Browner starred at USC from 1979-82. The Vikings then selected him 19th overall in the 1983 draft. Despite not starting as a rookie, he was an immediate contributor with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two sacks in his debut season. By his third season, he was a full-time starter and one of the best safeties in the league.

In 1985, Browner had a pick-six and forced six fumbles, which remains tied for the franchise single-season record in that department (though forced fumbles are only official going back to 1978). That was the year he made his first Pro Bowl. In 1987, Browner picked off six passes in just 12 games and was named a first team All-Pro despite missing a quarter of the regular season. That year, the Vikings made the playoffs for the first time in five years and reached the NFC title game.

Browner was a first team All-Pro again in 1988. He had five interceptions that season, then picked off two passes in a win over the Rams in the first round of the playoffs. He added a third postseason INT in a divisional round loss to the 49ers. Browner was a second-team All Pro in 1989 and then made the first team a third time in 1990. He set career highs with seven interceptions and three sacks in '90.

Only Randall McDaniel and Ron Yary have made more consecutive Pro Bowls as Vikings than Browner's six.

In 1991, Browner's ninth and final season in Minnesota, he picked off at least five passes for the fifth consecutive season. Only Paul Krause (six) has more seasons with at least five interceptions in Vikings history. Browner's 37 career picks are fifth in franchise history behind Krause, Bobby Bryant, Ed Sharockman, and Harrison Smith, who passed him on the leaderboard in 2025. He also recorded 17 forced fumbles, 17 fumble recoveries, 9.5 sacks, and three pick-sixes in his nine seasons with the Vikings.

Browner played in seven games with the Buccaneers in 1992 before retiring from the NFL.

For his consistent excellence, Browner was named to the 1980s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings in 2010 and inducted into the team's Ring of Honor in 2013.

"We've lost a great friend and one of the best Vikings teammates," former Vikings tight end Steve Jordan told Vikings.com. "God blessed Joey with phenomenal talent and a big heart to love people and be a beacon of positivity. Truly, he will be missed."

It's been a difficult weekend for the Vikings, who also lost former linebacker and four-time Pro Bowler Jeff Siemon at age 75.