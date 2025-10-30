Vikings' Thursday injury report pre-Lions includes a couple changes
The Vikings' second injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions includes just two changes from Wednesday's initial report. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw went from full participation to sitting out of Thursday's session, while outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard was upgraded from limited to full.
The Darrisaw situation is interesting. He's still dealing with the lingering effects of the ACL and MCL tears he suffered just over a year ago, in a Week 8 game against the Rams in the 2024 season. After a lengthy rehab process that, by all accounts, he knocked out of the park, he returned to action in Week 3 against the Bengals. Since then, he's been in and out of the lineup as he and the Vikings continue to manage his knee.
- Week 1: Out
- Week 2: Out
- Week 3: 38/60 snaps (63 percent)
- Week 4: 76/76 snaps (100 percent)
- Week 5: 41/65 snaps (63 percent)
- Week 7: 69/69 snaps (100 percent)
- Week 8 (TNF): 9/49 snaps (18 percent)
Darrisaw left last Thursday night's game in the first quarter, but that was on a short week. By Sunday, he'll have had extra time to prepare his knee for game action.
Was this a planned day off for Darrisaw on Thursday, or is his knee still giving him problems? That's not totally clear. In previous weeks, when he's been relatively healthy, his planned off days have been listed as "not injury related - rest" on the practice report. But because he's now dealing with the knee again, the specific picture for this week is unclear. Still, the safe assumption is that this was, in fact, a planned rest day.
The Vikings don't designate injuries for each specific day, but rather for the week as a whole. So it seems like they listed his injury as "knee" for Wednesday and then left it that way on Thursday's report. That's what happened in the week prior to his return against the Bengals as well, when he went Full - DNP - Full.
Regardless, it'll be worth keeping an eye on Friday's report to see if Darrisaw returns to full participation or not, and if he ends up with a questionable designation. The Vikings certainly need their star left tackle out there on Sunday against Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions if they're going to have a shot at pulling off a major upset at Ford Field.
As for Greenard, he's made it known that he's not missing this game.
McCarthy and Van Ginkel practicing in full for a second straight day is good news, although Van Ginkel's status is less certain than McCarthy's. Isaiah Rodgers and Brian O'Neill remained limited, so it'll be worth checking back on Friday for updates on them. Josh Oliver isn't going to play, and it doesn't look like C.J. Ham or Jeff Okudah will either.
Kerby Joseph got another DNP for the Lions, but two key players (Taylor Decker and Al-Quadin Muhammad) were upgraded from limited to full participation.