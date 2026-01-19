Why DT is a realistic option for Vikings in first round of 2026 draft

The Vikings haven't drafted a defensive tackle in the first round — or even any of the first three rounds — since they took Sharrif Floyd with the 23rd overall pick in 2013. Maybe this will be the year that changes.

GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and company are going to have all kinds of options with the 18th overall pick in April's draft. We've talked about the three cornerbacks who you'll see mocked to the Vikings there quite a bit in the coming weeks and months. We've talked about a wild card possibility in Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. When you look at the prospects projected to go in the middle of the first round, another position group worth discussing at length is DT.

Right now, defensive tackle isn't a huge on-paper need for the Vikings. Their top four snap earners from last season remain on the roster in Jonathan Allen, Jalen Redmond, Javon Hargrave, and Levi Drake Rodriguez. They've also got competitive depth in the form of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Taki Taimani, Elijah Williams, and CFL newcomer Jaylon Hutchings.

The key thing to note is that it seems unlikely both Allen and Hargrave remain on the roster this spring. One of the two expensive veterans — and maybe even both — will likely be a cap casualty after relatively disappointing 2025 campaigns. Hargrave seems to be the more likely candidate, considering age and production and contract structure. And if Hargrave is gone, you're looking at a room with Allen, Redmond, and a bunch of relatively unproven players competing for roles.

That's where a first-round pick could come in and elevate the floor and ceiling of the room. And in particular, the Vikings could use a dynamic player who can help them up front in the run game. After having an elite run defense in 2024, the Vikings traded away Harrison Phillips and were only 14th in opponent EPA per rush last season.

Here are three defensive tackles who could be options for the Vikings with the 18th overall pick.

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Size: 6'3", 326

6'3", 326 Age: Turns 22 in March

Turns 22 in March 2025 stats: 65 tackles, 9 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 2 FF, 86.5 PFF grade

After playing a rotational role as a sophomore, McDonald broke out this past season as one of the best defensive tackles in the country. His 91.2 PFF run defense grade led all DTs in the country and he was named an All-American for his efforts. McDonald was simply dominant from the nose tackle spot, using his quick get-off and elite play strength to swallow up blocks and make plays against the run. He isn't a zero in the pass rush phase, either. Blake Cashman and whoever else is at linebacker for the Vikings would have a great time playing behind McDonald if he's the pick.

Peter Woods, Clemson

Size: 6'3", 310

6'3", 310 Age: Turns 21 in March

Turns 21 in March 2025 stats: 30 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 72.2 PFF grade

Coming into the 2025 season, Woods was projected as a likely top-10 pick in the 2026 draft, if not a potential top-5 candidate. He was outstanding as both an 18-year-old true freshman and then in a sophomore season where he had 3 sacks and 8.5 total tackles for loss. Interestingly, his junior season was his least productive year, which has caused his stock to slip a bit. But Woods still put a lot of very good things on tape over the past three seasons. He's a disruptive, bursty, flexible athlete who projects as a versatile three-technique at the next level. If he makes it to 18, the Vikings may want to bet on the traits and assume 2025 was just a blip on his resume.

Caleb Banks, Florida

Size: 6'5", 330

6'5", 330 Age: Turns 23 in March

Turns 23 in March 2024 stats (only 3 GP in '25): 21 tackles, 7 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 PFF, 73.0 PFF grade

Banks missed most of last season due to a foot injury, but in 2024, he was one of the more impactful defensive tackles in the country. He had 29 pressures and 4.5 sacks that season despite being a massive DT at 330 pounds. Banks' size and remarkable athletic traits make him very interesting, but the injury and some questions about his technique may give teams pause. He could end up being an option at 18 when April arrives, but he might be more of a late-first rounder who could fall into Day 2.

