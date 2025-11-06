Why Kirk Herbstreit is bullish on the McCarthy-led Vikings
J.J. McCarthy may not have blown people away with his numbers on Sunday, but — in leading the Vikings to an upset win over the Lions — he did provide a spark of hope that this season can be competitive. With the Vikings now residing just a game-and-a-half back of the top spot in the NFC North, it's not just fans who are thinking the second half of the season could get interesting.
"You look at the pieces they have around him, yeah I do," said ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday when asked whether the Vikings could go on a run with McCarthy at the helm.
Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Herbstreit said he expects McCarthy will "get better every single week" and that he thinks we're "just seeing the beginning" of what the 22-year-old QB can do in Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell's system.
McCarthy threw for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, while also running in a third TD in the Vikings' stunning 27-24 win over the Lions. The win brought Minnesota back to .500 at 4-4, while a surprise loss by the Packers dropped Green Bay to 5-2-1. Following the Week 9 action, Detroit and Chicago both sit at 5-3. The weekend's action meant the Vikings suddenly went from looking like a distant fourth place to a competitor in the North.
"I'm still bullish on what I think he's going to do. I think it has as much to do with the system," continued Herbstreit. "The guy hasn't played a lot of football. You think about the injuries, really, this year hasn't been able to practice a whole lot to be able to get the timing, the rhythm down. So, to me, what you're seeing right now is just glimpses, and eventually, through more weeks, and more reps, and more opportunities, I think you're going to start seeing the timing get better and better."
Coming out of the game, a lot of the talk has been about McCarthy's leadership and ability to motivate his teammates. There has also been quite a bit of chatter about his intensity during and after the game, with McCarthy explains that he switches to his alter ego, who he calls 'Nine,' on gameday.
"The game's slowing down for him. But you can see how the team responds to him. I think that's the thing... when he was playing in Ann Arbor, it wasn't just him executing, it was how... you can just see, whether it's a lineman, receivers, everybody is naturally drawn to him," Herbstreit continued. "I think it's because he has a very selfless approach, and I think that goes over big in the locker room when you play that position."
Minnesota doesn't have an easy road. On Sunday, the Vikings host a resurgent and healthy Ravens team, with games against the red-hot Bears, Packers, and Seahawks all over the next month.
"I think each week, they're going to become a bigger story, as we get into December and January," said Herbstreit.