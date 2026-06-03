No Triangle: Wilf Says Teasley Will Have Final Say Over Vikings' Roster

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf made it clear on Wednesday: New general manager Nolan Teasley will have ultimate decision-making control over the team's roster.

"He's the general manager of the organization," Wilf said during Teasley's introductory press conference at TCO Performance Center. "He has final say on the roster, the 53. But in the end, he's going to lean heavily — and he'll say it himself — on our head coach and people like Rob Brzezinski in the building that have deep experience and skill sets that are complementary. So I think we have it all put together in a great way."

When Teasley's hire was officially announced on Monday, statements from Wilf and his brother Zygi as well as Teasley, Kevin O'Connell, and Brzezinski referenced the three of them working together. It appeared that the Vikings were going back to their somewhat infamous "triangle of authority" structure from the late 2000s.

Wednesday's presser brought some clarity on the new leadership structure of the organization. Teasley will report directly to ownership, as will O'Connell. Brzezinski, who has been with the Vikings for nearly three decades, will continue to have a big role in the front office as executive vice president of football operations, but he will report to Teasley. He doesn't have the same power as the other two.

"Rob is part of the football operations and football organization that's under Nolan," Mark Wilf said.

"That's the structure. That's the way it is. If it comes to structure, we've got a problem, OK? The end result is making sure leaders collaborate, work together, and kudos to Rob and the effort he led this past few months. Right now we have Nolan, and I think that's an incredible piece to our puzzle."

The always blunt @jzulgad gets further clarity from Mark Wilf on the Vikings organizational structure. pic.twitter.com/Z9r1YjQNye — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) June 3, 2026

After the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in late January, Brzezinski spent four months leading football operations on an interim basis, working closely with O'Connell and other members of the coaching staff throughout free agency and the draft process. Brzezinski was a candidate for the job that ultimately went to Teasley, but he'll now step back into his previous role as the Vikings' salary cap guru and much more.

The one question that remains is how well Teasley and O'Connell will work together. The Vikings feel that because O'Connell was heavily involved in the process that led them to Teasley, they're off to a strong start in that regard. Both head coach and GM spoke highly of each other on Wednesday. The hope is that they'll be able to build a consensus and operate on the same page in regards to roster decisions moving forward.

"It's a highly competitive environment and we're always striving to be the best, and that's what we're trying to bring in here," Wilf said. "Pieces that fit. We appreciate Kevin being part of the process in selecting a general manager. We haven't had that type of iteration here, and I think that was a big part of it, their dialogue and communication."

Disagreements are something the Vikings will try to navigate through. But Teasley, accrding to Wilf, will ultimately be the one sitting in the decision-making chair when it's time to pull the trigger on a signing or a trade or a draft pick.