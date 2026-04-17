One Perfect CB Target for the Vikings in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The Vikings head into next week's draft with a need at cornerback. That need isn't as strong after they signed James Pierre in free agency, but with Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Dwight McGlothern, and Zemaiah Vaughn in the cornerback room with him, Minnesota could use more talented depth.

Is a first-round corner an option for Minnesota? If recent speculation is to be believed, then maybe not. If they don't, Minnesota has numerous picks on Days 2 and 3 to use on one of the many players in a deep cornerback class.

With three picks on Day 2 and four more on Day 3, there's a fairly high chance the Vikings could use at least one pick on a corner. With that in mind, we've picked out a corner target in each round that the Vikings could realistically select, and we're making our picks based on a combination of who the team has met with, what draft analysts have said, and basic logic.

Round 1: Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It appears that the growing belief among insiders is that the Vikings won't use the No. 18 overall pick on a cornerback. However, if they do, McCoy would be a good fit.

There are injury concerns, as he missed the entire 2025 season due to a torn ACL. However, McCoy's 2024 tape has left many draft analysts with the belief he has No. 1 CB potential. During the Combine, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah likened him to former Vikings corner Stephon Gilmore.

in 2024, McCoy tallied four interceptions and nine passes defended. When targeted in 2024, opposing quarterbacks had a 30.1 QB rating, as he allowed just 10 catches for 168 yards on 25 targets.

Round 2: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Treydan Stukes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes is one of the more experienced options in the draft, with over 2,600 collegiate snaps in six seasons at Arizona. In 2025, Stukes earned a 90.4 PFF coverage grade while grabbing four interceptions, registering six pass breakups, and allowing zero touchdowns in 285 coverage snaps.

The Vikings reportedly attended Stukes' pro day and had an official meeting with him. Entering college as a walk-on, Stukes rose to become the team captain and, according to NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein, the "unquestioned leader" of Arizona's defense.

Round 3: Daylen Everette, Georgia

Daylen Everette | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Everette has good size (6-foot-1) and great speed (4.38 40-yard dash). Playing in 41 games during four years at Georgia, Everette has experience in big time games, recording interceptions in each of the last two SEC title games he played in.

Despite a mid-round projection for Everette, The Athletic's Dane Brugler said the Georgia corner can "give an NFL team immediate depth and be a player who pushes the starters." Everette recorded seven pass breakups in 2025, with opposing quarterbacks registering only a 55.9 completion percentage when targeting him.

Round 4: Julian Neal, Arkansas

Julian Neal | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 and with 33-inch arms, Neal fits Brian Flores' desire for bigger-bodied corners. During his one year in the SEC, Neal registered eight pass breakups and grabbed two interceptions while holding opposing QBs to a 56.3 completion percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.

Analysts have routinely keyed in on Neal's physical play as a strength. Zierlein said Neal is a "very sticky" open-field tackler, while Brugler calls him an "aggressive" tackler.

Round 5: Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Charles Demmings | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Demmings held FCS QBs to a 39.8 QB rating in 2025 while allowing 18 catches for 246 yards and just one touchdown on 37 targets. He also recorded four interceptions while tallying six pass breakups.

Minnesota attended Demmings' pro day. He can play in a variety of coverages, according to Zierlein. Jumping to the NFL from FCS Stephen F. Austin will require some patience on the Vikings' part, but that's to be expected with a fifth-round pick.

Round 6: Andre Fuller, Toledo

Andre Fuller | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fuller is among a trio of Toledo defensive backs available in this draft, alongside projected first-round safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. The sixth-year senior registered nine pass breakups in 2025, which was tied for fourth-most in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. When targeting Fuller, opposing QBs had a 56.5 QB rating in 2025.

Round 7: Lorenzo Styles Jr., Ohio State

Lorenzo Styles Jr. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Styles Jr. is a pure project that turned heads at the Combine with his incredible athleticism (4.27 40-yard dash). He converted to corner midway through his college career after spending two seasons at Notre Dame as a receiver. He was named a starter in 2025, lining up in Matt Patricia's Ohio State defense. There is plenty of work to do on the coverage side (allowing a 100.7 QB rating and 66.7 completion percentage when targeted), but he can have an impact on special teams while he develops.