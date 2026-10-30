Potential Jauan Jennings Trade Partner Is Emerging That Vikings Shouldn't Ignore

Entering Week 8 with a 6-0 record, the Vikings are still on track to be buyers ahead of November's NFL trade deadline. That said, the coming days and growing trade buzz around the league could create opportunities for Minnesota general manager Nolan Teasley to trade away certain players who've overstayed their welcome, including veteran wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Signed to a one-year, $8 million contract, Jennings hasn't been the WR3 the Vikings expected when they put pen to paper in May.

The 29-year-old wideout has recorded two catches for nine yards in his first four games, adding to the ongoing obstacles Minnesota's lukewarm offense is already trying to overcome. Sure, Jennings recorded a season-high 34 receiving yards in last week's win over the Colts, but even that might not be enough to prevent a split.

While some Vikings fans might be willing to extend the veteran's runway in town, it might be best for Teasley & Co. to strike while the iron is hot—especially with a certain WR-needy AFC team looking like a potential trade partner.

Vikings should consider Steelers as a potential Jauan Jennings trade destination

On Friday morning, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that a few teams are seeking WR help, including the Steelers ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. In the last three weeks alone, Pittsburgh has lost top wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson to injured reserve, while Ben Skowronek has been limited with a calf injury this week.

Michael Pittman Jr.'s injury is one of many that the Steelers' WR room is dealing with, fueling a potential Jauan Jennings trade with the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering what's going on in the Steel City, Teasley has every reason to call Steelers GM Omar Khan about a potential trade involving Jennings.

After all, the Steelers have the cap space ($14.5 million, per Spotrac) to fit the former Tennessee Volunteer onto their roster, and they also have draft capital to entice the Vikings. Between the backfield, WR room, and interior offensive line, Minnesota will be looking at a lot of positions in the 2027 NFL Draft, so getting some picks back for a pending UFA they may not re-sign isn't a bad idea.

According to Spotrac, the Steelers currently hold nine picks in the next two drafts, including two selections in Rounds 3, 6, and 7 for 2027. One pick could be enough for Jennings, but the Vikings could get more by preying on the Steelers' vulnerability. A package consisting of the Cowboys' 2027 fifth-rounder and the Packers' sixth-rounder in 2028 could be squeezed out, especially if Pittsburgh thinks Jennings can return to being the 900-yard receiver he was two years ago.

Another reason why the Steelers make sense is that a trade with them lessens the chance of a revenge game this season. Pittsburgh isn't on Minnesota's schedule this year, meaning the only chance for a Jennings trade to come back to bite the Purple and Gold would be in a hypothetical Super Bowl matchup.

Of course, if the Vikings make it to football's biggest stage, trading away Jennings—regardless of the return—won't matter in the grand scheme. He clearly isn't contributing much to the Vikings' success so far, so they may as well try to get as much value as they can in a trade while seeking reliable WR help elsewhere.

Some experiments simply don't work out, and that's the nature of the football business. What matters is how teams react and adapt to certain situations. If Teasley wants to prove he's the right GM to lead the Vikings to long-term glory, it's time to turn the page on one of the team's offseason misfires and see how much they can squeeze out of the Steelers before it's too late.

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