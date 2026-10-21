Why the NFL Trade Deadline Will Be Nolan Teasley's Biggest Test Yet as Vikings GM

The 5-0 Vikings are emerging from their bye with their eyes on their upcoming matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Head coach Kevin O’Connell and his staff have finished their self-evaluation, players are back from spending time with family, and the training staff is hard at work making sure any injuries are left in the dust. But for general manager Nolan Teasley, the next few weeks are anything but business as usual.

In fact, what he does between now and the looming November 10 trade deadline will provide the first real indication of what kind of GM he plans to be.

The Vikings are in a very unique spot. They’re undefeated, with a stellar defense, an offense finally finding an identity, and many starters in the final years of their contracts. Any moves Teasley makes or doesn't make will carry vast implications for 2026 and beyond, significantly impacting his tenure. Needless to say, there are no easy answers.

We’ll be diving into specific possibilities as the deadline approaches, but for now, here are three paths the first-year GM could take with the trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Standing pat

Let’s get the boos out of the way early. As unpopular as it may be, there is a strong argument to be made for why the Vikings should not be buyers at the trade deadline. It’s important to remember that we really have no insight into Teasley’s true thoughts on this roster since he had almost no say in the bulk of its construction. This was always going to be a challenge once the team made it clear they had no intention of naming their next GM until after the draft.

Next offseason also represents a major fork in the road, with multiple key players in the final year of their current deals. Some soon-to-be free agents include:

QB Kyler Murray

RB Aaron Jones

RB Jordan Mason

TE T.J. Hockenson

OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

MLB Blake Cashman

CB Isaiah Rodgers

DL Jalen Redmond

While a “re-sign everyone” button would certainly come in handy here, OverTheCap projects the Vikings at just $35,023,180 in cap space for next season. Unless the league significantly increases the cap, some tough decisions will have to be made.

The Vikings currently have nine draft selections in the 2027 NFL Draft, and incoming free-agent decisions could leave them needing every one. I believe the Vikings’ success through five games makes it hard to do nothing at the deadline, but I couldn’t blame Teasley if he decided to think long-term.

Depth for a deal

Consider this the “safe” option: finding a way to add a potential impact maker for a relatively low cost. Think back to the team’s 2024 acquisition of former Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson after Christian Darrisaw was lost for the season to a torn ACL/MCL.

Minnesota traded a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick for Robinson and a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick. Ultimately, the trade worked out well for Minnesota, as Robinson played valiantly in Darrisaw’s place before departing for Houston in free agency. The loss of left guard Donovan Jackson for the season may create a similar opportunity to add a solid offensive lineman in exchange for a day-three pick.

Pass rusher is another area where depth may be needed. After all, you can never have enough ammo for Brian Flores’ aggressive, all-out blitz attack. Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack is one name I’ve been watching as LA continues to spiral through a winless season.

All in for ‘26

If the Minnesota Vikings are going all in for this season, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor should be on their radar ahead of the trade deadline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was no secret that the Vikings would be a dream job for any potential GM candidate, but even the most optimistic predictions likely didn’t expect them to start this hot. Teasely entered truly rare air as he took over as GM for a ready-to-compete roster in June, with little input or say on a roster that's off to an undefeated 5-0 start. The question now is how confident he is in the roster he took over. If he believes this roster can win it all this season, we may see the former Seahawks assistant GM go all in on earning his second ring in a row.

One big name making the rounds? Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. While the trade compensation and salary-cap gymnastics required to make this kind of move work need their own deep dive, I don’t think a move like this could be entirely ruled out. There are two main reasons why this kind of aggressive move makes sense, especially after the Colts fired GM Chris Ballard this week:

Teasley was part of a Seahawks championship last season, led by RB Kenneth Walker and a stacked defense. Neither Aaron Jones nor Jordan Mason is under contract beyond this year.

This move would in no way be a referendum on Jones, who has run admirably this season while Mason recovered from a thumb injury on IR. However, it would solve a long-term need and give the Vikings their first true bell cow back since Dalvin Cook's departure in 2023. Teasley played a key role in building a similar formula in Seattle, and he could make a similar impact in Minnesota. Simply put, this is the move you make if you want to bet it all on this current squad.

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