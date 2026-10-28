Pros & Cons of a Blake Cashman Contract Extension for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a difficult decision to make regarding interior linebacker Blake Cashman. His three-year, $22.5 million contract expires after the 2026 season, and general manager Nolan Teasley needs to decide whether an extension should be offered.

Cashman is having an amazing season this year. He has a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.2. He ranks second among qualifying linebackers. He leads the Vikings with 54 tackles and is tied with Kyle Van Noy for most tackles for a loss on the team (7.5).

The 30-year-old defender is in his eighth season in the NFL and his third season in Minnesota. He's had at least100 tackles and two sacks in each of his last three seasons, making him one of the most consistent individuals in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit.

Pro: He can do it all

An all-around defender like Cashman can be hard to find. He is great at everything he is asked to do, whether it is rushing the quarterback, dropping back in coverage, or playing run support.

Cashman has played in 33 games since signing with Minnesota, starting each of those games. Because of his versatility, there aren't situations where he needs to come off the field. That has led to him playing 95 percent of possible snaps for the team.

Pro: Cashman is still in his prime

Although he is 30 years old, Cashman is at the top of his game. Although he has only played six games for the Purple and Gold, he is already tied for a career high with 4.5 sacks and is on pace for 153 tackles if he plays all 17 games.

Vikings fans might be seeing the best version of Cashman this season. Letting a player go when they are at the top of their game is usually a mistake in the NFL, especially if they are allowed to leave the team as a free agent.

Con: Cashman is due for a raise

It has been nice having Cashman around for the last three seasons. What made it even better is that he is averaging only $7.5 million per season under his current contract, but that number would likely skyrocket with an extension.

The highest-paid interior linebacker in the league is Pittsburgh Steelers defender Nick Herbig, who averages $25 million per season. While Cashman likely won't demand that kind of money, it will take more than $7.5 million per year to keep him around.

Con: Vikings drafted a replacement

The Vikings selected former Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday with the No. 51 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Because of the play of Cashman and his teammate Eric Wilson, the rookie has been sidelined for much of the season, playing only 16 defensive snaps this year.

At some point, the Vikings need to hope that Golday will be a long-term answer in the middle of the defense. That might mean letting Cashman leave while he is still contributing, to allow more time for their young player to develop.

Verdict: Vikings need to re-sign Cashman

Although he's 30 years old and his price tag will go up, Cashman has been a valuable part of the Vikings' defense and should continue to be a contributor in 2027. Without more to go on, Minnesota can't feel confident handing a starting role to Golday.

It would be a mistake to allow Cashman to hit the open market. If he does, he will demand a premium price since it will be run up by teams drooling over the idea of adding him to their defense. The best possible solution is to offer an extension worth over $10 million per year to not only keep him around, but reward him for his play in Minnesota.

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