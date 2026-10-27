Vikings Week 7 Stock Report: Cashman Among Risers, Murray Falls After Gritty Win vs. Colts

The Vikings are now the last undefeated team in the NFL, thanks to their elite special teams and suffocating defense. The offense, meanwhile, is still working out some wrinkles despite featuring some top-end talent.

After beating up on some bottom-feeder teams over the past few weeks, the real tests are just around the corner for Minnesota. So who is trending in the right direction, and who needs to step things up with the 4-2 Lions up next?

Stock up: Blake Cashman, LB

After a dominant performance against the Colts with 12 tackles and two sacks, Blake Cashman is playing some of the best football in the entire NFL right now. Heading into Week 8, he's first on the Vikings in tackles and tackles for loss, and second in sacks and passes defended. While not typically regarded as a household name, he's well on his way towards First-Team All-Pro recognition.

Cashman's contract is up after 2026 (like multiple other key starters), and the Vikings will have to shell out a pretty penny after what's shaping up to be his best season yet.

Stock down: Will Fries, OG

If Donovan Jackson wasn't already out for the year, Will Fries might very well be on the trade block. Since signing a monster contract to join Minnesota, Fries just hasn't figured things out in purple. Sunday's game was another sub-par performance, and Fries graded out as the fourth-worst offensive player by Pro Football Focus' metrics with a 59.8.

The Vikings' interior was shaky all game, but while Joe Huber and Blake Brandel have inexperience on their side, Fries is running out of time to put things together.

Stock up: Harrison Smith, S

Smith notched his 40th career interception in the win over Indy, and just one look at head coach Kevin O'Connell's post-game locker room speech tells the whole story of how important "The Hitman" is to the Vikings.

Harrison Smith hasn't played especially well this season, but Sunday's pick off of Daniel Jones (h/t NFL) to end the game was a step in the right direction. The Vikings still haven't found the perfect recipe at safety just yet, but it's clear Smith still has some savvy left.

HARRISON SMITH GETS THE INT! VIKINGS ARE 6-0 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/stul8J8hWe — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Stock down: Kyler Murray, QB

For as flashy and mobile as Kyler Murray can be, he's also been very boring this year for Minnesota. That's been both good and bad, because while he has protected the ball and made smart throws, he's also been inaccurate at times and almost never pushes the ball downfield.

The Vikings are about to enter the teeth of their schedule with Detroit, Buffalo, Green Bay and San Francisco next month, and Murray isn't playing to the level the offense needs him to be yet after a hum-drum 150-yard performance this week.

Stock up: Jake Golday, LB

Jake Golday played a season-high nine defensive snaps on Sunday, and his role looks to be expanding every week. His competition—Ivan Pace Jr.—has been trending the opposite direction, and if Golday can continue impressing during the week, he may carve out a respectable reserve role. The Vikings don't especially have a huge need for him right now, but the future starter is starting to get some valuable reps.

Stock down: Kevin O'Connell, HC

Yes, the Vikings are 6-0 and haven't lost a game in quite literally a calendar year, but it's also fair to question if Minnesota is winning in spite of their head coach on some level.

This is not a 'Fire Kevin O'Connell' post, as he has done a good job overall, but the handling of the J.J. McCarthy trade and leading an offense that is still struggling even in Week 7 deserve some criticism.

O'Connell is still the answer at head coach, but it's alarming, to say the least, that his offense will almost certainly be the reason the Vikings get booted from the playoffs.

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