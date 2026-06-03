The Quotes That Stood Out From Nolan Teasley's Intro Press Conference

Nolan Teasley was introduced as the Vikings' new general manager at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday. In front of media members, team staffers, and key leaders like Kevin O'Connell and Rob Brzezinski, owner Mark Wilf and Teasley both spoke about their excitement for this next chapter.

Notably, Wilf said that Teasley will have final say over Minnesota's 53-man roster. That was a big question coming into this.

As for Teasley himself, he wasn't particularly long-winded in his comments outside of his initial statement. He talked about how much this opportunity means to him and got straight to the point in responding to every question he was asked. He cracked a couple jokes, but for the most part, he comes across as a no-nonsense football guy. And that might be exactly what the Vikings need.

Here are some Teasley quotes that stood out.

From his introductory statement

"It was always going to take a special opportunity to leave a special place in Seattle. And as I progressed through this process, it became very clear that the Minnesota Vikings were just that. They were that opportunity. And it's because of a strong leadership and ownership whose reputation is obvious. Their commitment to supporting their people, providing the resources needed to compete and ultimately win championships."

"To have a head coach the caliber of Kevin O'Connell, who is an elevator, he's a leader of men, he believes in supporting people, and building culture. This is a premier coaching staff under Kevin that has been built in the National Football League. Rob Brzezinski being here is an incredible asset. He is the ultimate team player, and Rob, I want you to know I cannot wait to work with you and learn from you as we move forward into the future."

"The roster, it's obvious it's a strong nucleus of talent on both sides of the ball. They've won a lot of football games here in the last four years, including five in a row to end last season. And I look forward to being a part of that and building toward more opportunity and more wins in the future."

"The work starts now. I want everybody to know that I'm committed to building a deep understanding of this roster in its entirety. That I'm gonna build strong relationships with the coaching staff, with the players, and with the people within this organization. We're gonna develop a shared language that drives how we evaluate and how we operate in working toward building a champion on a day-to-day basis. And most importantly, I'm gonna provide the support system that Kevin O'Connell needs to bring his vision for this team to life."

"Our goals are simple. We're gonna build the deepest, most competitive roster possible so that we can be at our best in December and January and February and ultimately work toward winning the Super Bowl that this fan base deserves."

How close are the Vikings to contending for a title?

"I believe we're ready to compete right now, because they've been competitive."

On the balance between scouting and analytics

"The way that we look at it is that we're gonna be guided by evaluation, we're gonna be anchored by data, and then the final piece as we work through our three pillars of acquisition and evaluation is that what's really important is the coaches' vision for the player. That's, in the simplest terms, how we're gonna operate."

On building consensus and working around disagreement

"I just think that's why you're anchored by process, why you have a process. So that everybody kind of understands the foundation of it all. And if we have disagreements, we just go back to the beginning, we start over, and we work together until we have that consensus. And ultimately, if you don't build that at decision-making time, then that's part of our process, is that we're not moving forward with that particular acquisition."

On the Vikings' QB room

"I think the goal from the outset of the offseason was to build a deep and competitive quarterback room, and I think that was executed."

On Kevin O'Connell

"As a play-caller, I've admired his career from afar. I think a really good example of that is when he was in Washington and there was a coaching change, he remained in Washington. So people have been seeing what he's capable of for a very long time. Then he goes to LA, had the opportunity to compete against him. I think he's a premier head coach in this league."

On evaluating his scouting staff and pro personnel

"I don't know if I would get into depth in terms of staffing or anything in that regard because I haven't been here to assess the people that are here. But I know there's a lot of strong evaluators and a really strong football operation in place."

On his leadership style

"I want to put people in position to do what they do best and then allow them to do it."

LIVE: Nolan Teasley is introduced as the newest General Manager of the Minnesota Vikings https://t.co/fuRm2ofnPx — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 3, 2026