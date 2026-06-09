Ranking the Vikings' 25 Most Important Players For the 2026 Season

The headline of this article is pretty self-explanatory: We're going to rank the 25 most important Minnesota Vikings for the 2026 season.

There's no exact formula or methodology to these rankings. You can think of it a bit like a projected MVP ballot, with the most important criteria being "how damaging would it be to the Vikings' season if this player got hurt?" But that's not the only element to consider, either. Uncertainty of performance is also a big one. Think about players who could really elevate the team if they reach their ceiling — or conversely, have a negative impact if they fail to deliver.

Without further ado, let's dive in. We'll start at 25 and work our way up.

25. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL

Let's start with a slightly off-the-wall pick. Ingram-Dawkins didn't play a whole lot as a fifth-round rookie last season, but that could change in year two. The Vikings see him as someone who can play both on the defensive line and at outside linebacker, where they're currently short on depth after trading away Jonathan Greenard. A breakout year from TID could have a big impact. (If the Vikings sign a veteran edge rusher at some point, that player might go here instead).

24. Jake Golday, LB

Another young player with a high ceiling, Golday was the Vikings' second-round pick this year. They're starting him out at inside linebacker but also feel he has the traits to eventually be trained in the complex Andrew Van Ginkel role at OLB. Wherever it ends up happening, Golday's talent and athleticism seem likely to earn him a real role in Brian Flores' defense as a rookie.

23. Jordan Mason, RB

The Vikings are hoping to finally establish an efficient running game this year. Hiring Frank Smith as assistant head coach is a big piece of that puzzle. They'll also need Mason, their best between-the-tackles runner, to stay healthy and be a major part of the ground game's success. He could run for 10 touchdowns this year.

Jordan Mason | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

22. Aaron Jones, RB

Jones is a significant piece of the run game puzzle, too. Even at 31, he's got the burst, vision, and agility to pick up chunks on the ground when he's healthy. He's also an excellent receiving back with five seasons of at least 47 catches. Injuries always loom at this point of Jones' career.

21. T.J. Hockenson, TE

Can he get back to something resembling his 2023 self, or does that pre-knee-injury player no longer exist? Hockenson went for 95-960-5 in 15 games in '23 and has put up 92-893-3 in 25 games over two seasons since then. Kyler Murray loved targeting Trey McBride in Arizona, so Hockenson could be in line for a very productive year if he's still physically capable.

20. Eric Wilson, LB

Wilson was unbelievable in Flores' defense last year, and he was rewarded this spring with a nice three-year deal. His blitzing ability, sideline-to-sideline range, and playmaking chops make him a difference-maker in this scheme. The only reason he's not higher here is that the Vikings have some decent LB depth with Golday and Ivan Pace Jr.

19. Jauan Jennings, WR

A big May addition for the Vikings, Jennings slots in as their WR3 and should be an excellent complement to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison with his size and physicality. He's also a legitimately impactful run blocker. Whether he's on the outside or playing as a big slot, Jennings gives Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings another playmaking chess piece on offense.

18. Will Reichard, K

Reichard was a first team All-Pro (but somehow not a Pro Bowler) in year two after drilling 33 of 35 field goals and making all of his extra points. He's a major weapon who hit 11 from beyond 50 yards last season, including a 62-yarder and three from 59. The Vikings don't need to be far beyond midfield to be in Reichard's range, which matters for a team that plays a lot of close games.

Will Reichard | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

17. Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Rodgers had an unbelievable, historic, all-time individual game in Week 3 against the Bengals. Outside of that, he was fairly quiet, though certainly not bad. The Vikings need him to cover at a high level, and any splash plays he can deliver would go a long way.

16. James Pierre, CB

The Vikings' only notable outside addition in the first wave of free agency, Pierre should get the best opportunity of his NFL career in Minnesota. He was outstanding for the Steelers last season but played only around 400 defensive snaps — which was actually his highest total in a few years. If healthy, the lanky veteran should see an easy 500+ snaps as an outside corner for Flores.

15. Byron Murphy Jr., CB

Let's just bunch the entire cornerback room together, since it's a sneakily important one for the Vikings, who don't have much in the way of proven depth at that position. Murphy picked off six passes in a Pro Bowl 2024 season but was a bit less impactful last year. His inside-out versatility and ball skills make him a key player on this defense.

14. Will Fries, RG

Fries was the only Vikings offensive lineman to not miss any time to injury last season, but his play didn't exactly live up to the big contract he signed last March. The hope is that with more stability around him, he'll bounce back and deliver a stronger second season in Minnesota. Guard play matters, as Vikings fans know well.

13. Donovan Jackson, LG

Speaking of guards, Jackson showed a lot of promising signs as a rookie. The first-round pick has all of the tools to take a leap in year two and become a great player. Similarly, it would be helpful to Jackson if he can consistently have Christian Darrisaw to his left this year.

Will Fries and Donovan Jackson | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

12. Blake Brandel, C

Brandel isn't a better player than the Vikings' two guards, but his status as the theoretical weak link on the offensive line makes him very important. If he can hold down that position and deliver solid play, the Vikings should be in good shape up front. If he struggles, it could bring the entire offense down.

11. Brian O'Neill, RT

We might as well stick with the offensive line here. O'Neill, who wants a new contract, has been a pillar of consistency for the Vikings at right tackle for almost a decade now. If he misses any time, it would be up to Ryan Van Demark or rookie Caleb Tiernan to step in.

10. Caleb Banks, DT

The Vikings' first-round pick this year is an X factor for the 2026 season and beyond. Banks has the physical tools to become a dominant force in the NFL — a wrecking ball of an interior pass rusher. He also comes with significant injury questions regarding his foot, and he'll need to hone in his technique and get his pad level down to deliver major play-to-play impact.

9. Blake Cashman, LB

The Vikings' green dot player at inside linebacker, Cashman has an important role as a communicator in addition to being involved in the action of every play. Another contract extension candidate, he's missed a few games due to injury in each of the last two seasons but has been outstanding when on the field, particularly in 2024.

8. Josh Metellus, S

Metellus is the Vikings' do-it-all weapon, their Swiss Army knife, and a perfect fit in Flores' defense because of his versatility. But since looking like an emerging superstar in 2023, he's struggled a bit to replicate that level of impact. He can get caught on tape taking poor angles in coverage or run defense. The Vikings need the best version of Metellus to return this year, especially with Harrison Smith's future still unknown.

Josh Metellus | David Reginek-Imagn Images

7. Jalen Redmond, DT

After showing flashes in 2024, Redmond broke out in a big way last year with 6 sacks and 12 total TFL. There might even be more production ready to be unlocked this year. Redmond has big-time pass rushing chops from the interior and is excellent at batting down passes at the line. With Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave gone, he's now the clear No. 1 guy on the Vikings' defensive line.

6. Jordan Addison, WR

After two very strong years to begin his career, Addison's production fell off as the Vikings' entire offense struggled in 2025. He was hurt by the QB play but didn't help himself with some drops at times. The talent is immense, and there's plenty of reason to think Addison could be in line for a major bounce-back season with Murray at quarterback. If he plays well and stays out of trouble, a very big contract is likely headed his way next year.

5. Dallas Turner, OLB

A substantial part of the calculus of trading Greenard is that the Vikings need to see what they have full-time in Turner, who they traded up for in the first round two years ago. He came alive in the second half of last season and has an arrow point straight up heading into year three at 23 years old. Turner emerging as a star would help fans forget about the Greenard trade pretty quickly.

4. Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB

The best and most important player on the Vikings' defense is Van Ginkel, a former fifth-round pick who they signed away from the Dolphins a couple years ago. His 2024 campaign, featuring 11.5 sacks and two pick-sixes, was an all-timer. He continued to produce last year when healthy. The Vikings need Gink and his wide range of skills — including a unique ability to sniff out screen passes — to lead their defense this year.

Andrew Van Ginkel | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

3. Christian Darrisaw, LT

One of the most encouraging developments coming out of recent Vikings practices is that Darrisaw is moving around well and says he feels the best he has since his 2024 knee injury. He was in and out of the lineup last year and never quite found his stride as he continued managing the knee. When he's at 100 percent, there really aren't many offensive linemen in the NFL who are more physically dominant.

2. Justin Jefferson, WR

Jefferson is the Vikings' best player and the face of the franchise. He said all the right things last year during McCarthy's struggles, but he's gotta be excited about the idea of playing with Murray, who helped DeAndre Hopkins put up 1,400 yards back in 2020. Jefferson shares some blame for the strange way he and McCarthy could never quite find a rhythm, but his unparalleled track record suggests he'll be back to ripping off huge games in 2026 if the QB play is there.

1. Kyler Murray, QB

What an opportunity this is for Murray, who has no shortage of motivation after being dumped by the Cardinals and perhaps written off by some due to his recent injury history. He gets to play in an O'Connell offense and throw to Jefferson, Addison, Jennings, and Hockenson, among others. This Vikings team has all kinds of talent on both sides of the ball. If Murray can rise to meet the moment, this team could surprise people outside of Minnesota and make some major noise this year.