Rookie DB Sounds Like an Even Bigger 53-Man Roster Threat After Impressing Vikings

Players around the NFL are finally donning pads as the second week of training camp begins. The Vikings aren't an exception to the rule, as head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to demand the best from his veterans and rookies alike as the calendar flips to August. It won't be much longer before the preseason action starts, giving plenty of reasons for every player—especially those on the roster bubble—to step up in the coming weeks.

Of course, Minnesota fans will be looking forward to seeing how this year's rookie class handles its first NFL training camp. A lot of the early hype has (rightfully) surrounded the likes of Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange, but that doesn't mean someone like fifth-round rookie cornerback Charles Demmings can't steal some of the spotlight for himself.

In fact, he's already won over Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

"Chuck Dee is a very confident individual. (He's) high energy, a great teammate, a hard worker," Flores said on Monday. "In those individual drills, you'll see him working his footwork, hand placement, and then he tries to apply those in the group setting and team setting. So he's done a good job so far; just continued to improve on a daily basis."

.@freechuckdee is off to a good start pic.twitter.com/fYmGMSdbCb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 3, 2026

It certainly sounds like Demmings hasn't wasted any time showing Flores & Co. that he can be a legitimate contributor to the Vikings' defense. If he can keep the momentum going throughout training camp, the Stephen F. Austin product might have a good shot at making the initial 53-man roster this month.

Charles Demmings is clearly in 53-man roster mix amid strong start to camp

Playing at an FCS school can sometimes create an uphill battle towards an NFL career, but that hasn't stopped Demmings from exceeding expectations. That's the type of work ethic and background that landed him on the Vikings' radar in the first place, and he'll need to keep winning Flores over to stay there.

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One way to do that would be to have success against Minnesota's wide receiver room, which boasts the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. It won't be an easy task, but Demmings at least has the Vikings' DC in his corner.

"We got some really good receivers, so (Demmings) gets a lot of good work against the guys we have on our roster," Flores added. "But he's off to a good start."

Even before Flores sang his praises, Demmings has enjoyed a strong start to the Vikings' training camp. On Saturday, Bring Me The News' Will Ragatz mentioned how impressive the rookie CB looked during 7-on-7 drills, even remarking on his solid performance against Jefferson. Of course, reporters asked Demmings about his outing, to which he won fans over by saying, "It’s never about the guy across from me" (h/t @vikingzfanpage).

It’s all about me. Knowing myself is better than knowing my opponent. ... I can’t go, 'Oh, that’s Justin Jefferson out there!' No, that’s a receiver out there. ... That’s how you gotta think out there because (CB is) one of the hardest positions in the game.” Charles Demmings, Vikings CB

Demmings was constantly making plays at Stephen F. Austin, so it isn't too shocking that he's hit the ground running in Eagan. He tallied 36 solo tackles (63 total), 35 broken-up passes, and nine interceptions in 42 games. He stepped up with a career-high four INTs during the 2025 campaign, building hope that the trajectory will continue and that the best has yet to come.

Charles Demmings's outlook moving forward

Even though momentum is on his side and he's on pace to make the 53-man roster, Demmings is still a ways away from being a starter in Flores's unit.

Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre will be the go-to starting CBs, while Byron Murphy Jr. will man the slot again. That leaves Demmings and Dwight McGlothern as the primary perimeter backups, forcing them to maintain the status quo to avoid being jumped by other depth candidates like Da'Veawn Armstead, Kahlef Hailassie and the newly signed Jarod Washington.

Nevertheless, the CB3/4 job is Demmings's to lose at this point, especially with Flores clearly thinking the world of him. As long as he keeps elevating his performance in practice, hopefully parlaying that into preseason success, Vikings fans might see Demmings playing a bigger role than expected this fall.