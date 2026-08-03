Vikings Expand CB Room as Camp Continues: What the Newest Signing Brings to the Table

It is the time of year when the Vikings, among other teams around the NFL, search for talent to add to their training camp and preseason rosters to possibly find a diamond-in-the-rough who can become a contributor during the upcoming season.

On Sunday, the Vikings announced on their official website that they have signed cornerback Jarod Washington and waived running back Kejon Owens. At first, this might seem like a shuffling of camp bodies, but there might be more than just clerical work going on in the front office.

The #Vikings have signed CB Jarod Washington and waived/non-football illness RB Kejon Owens. pic.twitter.com/AecT4ZzgeJ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 2, 2026

Sometimes, adding a new player to an area of the roster with a lack of depth presents an opportunity for a player to step up and prove themselves, even if things haven't worked out up to this point.

That said, there is a chance for the young cornerback to potentially make the Vikings' 53-man roster when all is said and done due to something he brings to the table.

Jarod Washington could be an under-the-radar player to watch at Vikings' training camp

Washington comes to the Vikings after being an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina State, who spent time with the Buccaneers and Chiefs. Although he might not be a name that many football fans recognize, he has some interesting qualities.

Washington joins a Vikings cornerback room that doesn't have a lot of depth.

His 6-foot-2, 188-pound frame is already impressive, but when you factor in that he showcased blazing speed at the East-West Shrine Game, where he was the fastest there, reaching a speed of 21.33 miles per hour, his athleticism is even more attractive. He also had 22 solo tackles and four interceptions in 24 games at South Carolina State.

Jarod Washington brings more size and speed to the Vikings' training camp. Will that be good enough to help him make the final roster? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The door is open for Washington if he can thrive under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Even if he isn't ready to earn snaps on defense, he could be an ideal candidate to find a role on the special teams unit of the purple and gold.

Something great about training camp is that evaluating an underrated talent like Washington offers very little risk. If it doesn't work out, Minnesota is out a small sum of money and can move on from him without needing to spend any more of the team's assets.

However, if the Vikings can find a role for Washington on their roster, this would look like a great signing for new general manager Nolan Teasley, who has a background in scouting and talent evaluation. Perhaps he and his team have discovered a hidden gem in a young defensive back that two teams already passed on, but only time can tell whether that will prove true.