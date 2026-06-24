Ryan Grigson Leaves Vikings After Losing Assistant GM Title

Former Vikings assistant general manager Ryan Grigson is no longer with the organization. After losing the AGM title during Minnesota's transition to new GM Nolan Teasley, Grigson was given an opportunity to stick around in a different role under the new regime. Instead, he's chosen to pursue a job with a different franchise.

Neil Stratton was first on the news, which has since been confirmed by several Vikings insiders.

Grigson, 54, had been with the Vikings since previous general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired in 2022. He spent his first three years in Minnesota as the team's senior vice president of player personnel, then received the assistant GM title last year.

Grigson is best known for his time as the Colts' GM from 2012-16. Indianapolis won a lot of games during his tenure, but they were never true contenders in the AFC despite having Andrew Luck at quarterback. Fair or not, the perception of Grigson's time with the Colts is that he contributed to Luck's early retirement by failing to put an adequate offensive line in front of him.

After being fired by Indianapolis, Grigson spent time with the Browns and Seahawks in senior advisory roles, overlapping with Adofo-Mensah in Cleveland in 2020-21.

Because of his reputation from his time with the Colts and the general struggles of the Adofo-Mensah regime in the draft, it's fair to say Grigson was not a popular figure among Vikings fans, even if fans have no insight into the specific roles and contributions of specific non-GM front office executives.

Prior to his Colts tenure, Grigson worked his way up on the scouting side with the Rams and Eagles.

Both of the Vikings' assistant GMs under Adofo-Mensah are no longer with the franchise. Demitrius Washington has also departed during the regime change.

Minnesota's new AGMs under Teasley are Andrew Healy and Trent Kirchner. Healy, who will be the No. 2 football executive for the Vikings, comes from an analytics background with Cleveland. Kirchner is a more traditional scouting and personnel executive who is following Teasley from Seattle.