Tai Felton Is on Track to Be a Significant Vikings Contributor in 2026

As the Vikings prepare for Saturday's preseason opener, second-year wide receiver Tai Felton is one player a lot of fans will be monitoring.

The Vikings used a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Felton despite having other needs at the time. While it seemed like a strange pick at the time, the young pass-catcher had a solid rookie season that showed promise,

Last season, Felton saw action in all 17 games for the Vikings. Although he only caught three passes for 25 yards, he was only targeted three times and picked up two first downs. His Felton's opportunities were limited offensively, but the young receiver was a regular on special teams. He played 293 special teams snaps last season and had nine combined tackles, with five of those being solo efforts.

Essentially, he made the most of every opportunity presented to him, and now Felton seems poised to do the same in Year 2.

Tai Felton among top Vikings to watch during the 2026 NFL season

With the Vikings signing former 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings, along with having superstar Justin Jefferson and dynamic pass-catcher Jordan Addison returning, opportunities on offense could once again be slim for Felton.

The 23-year-old Felton has been impressive at training camp, according to Vikings OnSI's Jason Harmon. Harmon discussed a one-handed catch from Minnesota starting quarterback Kyler Murray, where the six-foot-one, 186-pound receiver made in 7-on-7 drills made a spectacular play for a touchdown.

It’s hard to say definitively why Kevin O’Connell and his staff did not give Felton more looks last season, but his route running may have been a key factor based on my observations last summer. Fans will be glad to know that Felton looks much crisper so far this year, and it's leading to separation he simply was not able to create before. Jason Harmon, Vikings OnSI

An encouraging performance during the 2025 NFL season, combined with an impressive training camp, should have fans excited to see what is in store during Felton's second year in Purple and Gold.

Of course, multiple players will be fighting for a roster spot this season, and Felton will need to continue to be impressive to hold off players like Myles Price, Donte Fleming, Dillon Bell and several other wide receivers who are hoping to earn a spot on the 53-man roster and move up the depth chart.

Does Tai Felton have what it takes to beat out the other WRs on the Vikings' roster bubble? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Great news for Felton is that he is listed as the first backup to Justin Jefferson on the unofficial depth chart that the Vikings released on Wednesday. Not only that, but he is included as a backup for both the kick returner and punt returner on special teams.

With many of the starters unlikely to see action during the preseason for the Vikings, Felton will have an opportunity to keep his momentum going and show O'Connell that he needs more than the 46 offensive snaps that he had last season. He could get things going against the Giants, who allowed the 13th-most catches and ninth-most receiving yards to wideouts last season, all while allowing 16 touchdowns (T-12th).

If he can get more time on the field this fall, Felton's production will likely skyrocket in 2026 as he looks ready to take the next step.

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