The Mock of All Mocks: 32 Picks Based on the Most Compelling Insider Info

Welcome to the 2026 NFL Draft. You've probably seen a thousand mock drafts for your favorite team, but none quite like this. Our first-round mock is based almost entirely on what the draft insiders and individual team beat reporters are saying, so it's built on compelling evidence that goes deeper than any one person's mock.

Trades are included, including a doozy with the Dallas Cowboys to move up to No. 3. Let's dive in!

1. Las Vegas Raiders — Fernando Mendoza, QB

Why? Because everyone on the planet knows Mendoza, who led Indiana to the national championship, is going to be the No. 1 pick.

2. New York Jets — David Bailey, Edge

Why? Because Peter Schrager sounds absolutely convinced that this is the pick, saying he's had him going to the Jets for a month, and he has "no further intel telling me any differently."

3. Dallas Cowboys (trade with Cardinals) — Arvell Reese, LB

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why? Everyone on the planet seems to think Arizona would love to trade back, and Adam Schefter is on record saying to keep an eye on Dallas moving up, with eyes on Ohio State linebackers Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. They know they need to give up No. 12 to move up, but they reportedly don't want to have to give up the No. 20 pick as well. But to get Reese or Styles, they need to get ahead of the Titans and Commanders, and that might force them to climb all the way to No. 3.

4. Tennessee Titans — Sonny Styles, LB

Why? Todd McShay thinks the Titans are going defense, and his point that Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh compares Styles to 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner is quite the nugget. Saleh was Warner's defensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2018 to 2020, and again in 2025.

5. New York Giants — Caleb Downs, S

Why? Because the top player on ESPN's Jordan Ranaan's annual Giants big board has wound up being the Giants' pick four years in a row, and Downs tops his list this year. He wrote, "The Giants are especially high on Downs, to the point where he's square in the running at No. 5 no matter who is on the board."

6. Los Angeles Rams (trade with Browns) — Jeremiyah Love, RB

Why? Love slipping to No. 6 gives the Rams a three-down back who might be the most gifted player in the entire draft. The Browns move back to 13, where they can target an offensive tackle. All of the experts say the Rams don't have any glaring holes, so they'll take the best RB in the draft.

7. Washington Commanders — Carnell Tate, WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why? With Styles and Love already taken, the Commanders opt to take arguably the best receiver in the class. Jayden Daniels now has two big-time weapons in Tate and Terry McLaurin.

8. New Orleans Saints — Jordyn Tyson, WR

Why? All of the Saints insiders seem to agree that wide receiver is the top priority. Behind Chris Olave, the Saints are currently relying on Devaughn Vele and Ja’Lynn Polk. That's not good enough for a young QB like Tyler Shough.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — Francis Mauigoa, OT

Why? There's pressure to draft a wide receiver, but the Chiefs are in a fortunate scenario to take the best offensive tackle in the draft. Mauigoa played more than 2,000 snaps at right tackle in college, and the Miami star instantly upgrades KC's offensive line and pairs him with 2025 first-round left tackle Josh Simmons. Patrick Mahomes will be better protected in 2026.

10. New York Giants — Vega Ioane, G

Why? As we did with the Giants at No. 5, we're relying on Ranaan being plugged in. He has Ioane as the No. 2 player on his Giants big board. With most mock drafts giving the Giants an offensive lineman at No. 10, this is a match made in heaven for the Penn State left guard.

11. Miami Dolphins — Spencer Fano, OT

Why? Schrager and McShay think the Dolphins are taking an offensive lineman, and the idea that the new regime will rebuild the O-line for quarterback Malik Willis makes too much sense. They're in a rebuild, and they need foundational pieces. We'll go with Fano because he's a terrific zone-blocker who fits Miami's new offensive scheme, according to McShay.

12. Arizona Cardinals (trade with Dallas) — Dillon Thieneman, S

Why? Safety is one of their biggest needs, and they get a guy who everybody is raving about. Pairing Thieneman with Budda Baker gives the Cardinals a deep middle that could be as good as any safety tandem in recent memory.

13. Cleveland Browns (from the Rams) — Kadyn Proctor, OT

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why? Mel Kiper Jr., Schrager, and McShay all have the Browns taking a tackle, and Kiper and McShay think they're in love with Proctor. Done deal.

14. Baltimore Ravens — Kenyon Sadiq, TE

Why? Ravens beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec indicates that Baltimore might have a tough time passing on LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane in this scenario, but the Ravens are stacked everywhere but the offensive line and tight end. With most of the best linemen already gone, the Ravens go for Mark Andrews' replacement, giving Lamar Jackson another weapon next to Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Bucs) — Monroe Freeling, OT

Why? Daniel Jeremiah expects teams to make a trade up to 15 to snipe a tackle before Detroit picks at 17. McShay also thinks the Eagles will trade up and take a tackle. The Eagles get their guy with Freeling.

16. New York Jets — Mansoor Delane, CB

Why? The experts think they go wide receiver, but I'll buck the trend and give them the best player still on the board. Delane is a stud, and the Jets don't have great cornerbacks. Their No. 1 corner is Nahshon Wright, whom they signed in March.

17. Detroit Lions — Rueben Bain Jr., Edge

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Why? With the Eagles sniping Freeling two before earlier, the Lions could switch gears and take Clemson tackle Blake Miller. But Lions beat reporter Tim Twentyman says they could also consider an edge rusher to complement Aidan Hutchinson and DJ Wonnum. Bain falls here because of his short arms, but the Lions aren't going to let him slide any further.

18. Houston Texans (trade with the Vikings) — Kayden McDonald, DT

Why? The Texans conducted a formal interview with McDonald at the NFL Scouting Combine, and they brought him in for a top-30 visit. They're clearly interested, and he fills a position of need. Albert Breer, by the way, noted today that the Vikings are interested in trading down.

19. Carolina Panthers — Emmanuel McNeill-Warren

Why? Jeremiah says he's heard Carolina approached the offseason with eyes on a pass rusher and a "center fielder." Well, they signed Jaelan Phillips in free agency, and now they get their safety in the former Toledo star.

20. Arizona Cardinals (from the Cowboys) — Ty Simpson, QB

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why? Because all of the right people are saying Simpson is going to get drafted higher than most people think, and three teams make the most sense for him: the Cardinals, Jets, and Rams.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — Blake Miller, OT

Why? Because Ray Fittapaldo of the Post-Gazette suggested that wide receiver and offensive tackle are potential first-round targets for the Steelers. Miller might be the best remaining tackle, and he helps protect Aaron Rodgers (?) in his final season.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — Chase Bisontis, G

Why? They are desperate for a guard, and Bisontis is the second-best guard in this class. Chargers beat reporter Daniel Popper said L.A. would prefer to trade down, but without a clear partner, Bisontis is their guy.

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from the Eagles) — Ahkeem Mesidor, Edge

Why? This one is way out of left field, but it's the pick Schrager is predicting. It makes even more sense when you read Tampa Times reporter Rick Stroud's work, in which he says the Bucs are focused on getting bigger and nastier. At 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds off the edge, Mesidor makes sense. Schrager must know something, right?

24. Cleveland Browns — Makai Lemon, WR

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Why? McShay has this exact pick in his mock. The way this draft has fallen, Lemon goes to Cleveland as a dynamic slot receiver in a wide receiver room that doesn't have much talent.

25. Chicago Bears — Zion Young, Edge

Why? We'll trust that Kiper knows what he's talking about since he's had Young to the Bears in each of his last two mock drafts. Breer also has Young going to the Bears here. Every other draft insider has Chicago taking an edge rusher. If it's not Missouri's Young, it could be Auburn's Keldrick Faulk or Clemson's T.J. Parker.

26. Buffalo Bills — Omar Cooper Jr., WR

Why? This is what McShay thinks will happen, though he noted in his mock that he keeps hearing edge rusher when discussing the Bills. Cooper might be the third-best receiver in the draft, and getting him at 26 gives Josh Allen another weapon.

27. San Francisco 49ers — Caleb Lomu, OT

Why? Edge. Edge. Edge. Unless they want to take a tackle to prepare for life without Trent Williams. 49ers insiders seem to be split on which direction they'll go at 27, but if they stick and pick, Schrager, Jeremiah, Kiper, and McShay have them taking a tackle. The most common pick? Caleb Lomu.

28. Minnesota Vikings (from the Texans) — Peter Woods, DT

Why? The Vikings are one of the toughest teams to peg if they're not drafting Thieneman. McShay has them taking Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods. Jeremiah thinks they could select Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood. Breer has them going with Sadiq. Kiper, Schrager, and the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling are going with Thieneman. Adam Schefter thinks Minnesota will draft a defensive player. With all of that on the table, it points to one thing: best player available. In this case, it's Woods.

29. Kansas City Chiefs — Colton Hood, CB

Why? Kiper, McShay, and Breer all think Hood is the pick. Breers went as far as saying Hood is the "clear-cut" second-best cornerback in the draft.

30. Miami Dolphins — Jermod McCoy, CB

Why? Hood's teammate goes to the Dolphins, preventing a slide into the second round. McCoy might be the best cornerback in the end, and he might've been CB1 in this draft if it weren't for injury concerns.

31. New England Patriots — KC Concepcion, WR

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Why? If the Patriots keep the pick, the experts say they could go tackle, wide receiver, or edge rusher. With A.J. Brown reportedly likely to be traded to the Pats after June 1, Drake Maye gets another dangerous offensive weapon with the guy who might be the most explosive guy in the draft after the catch.

32. Seattle Seahawks — Chris Johnson, CB

Why? Everyone seems to think the Seahawks will trade this pick, but if they stick, the experts seem aligned that Johnson is a good option.