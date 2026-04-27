Jonathan Greenard Shuts Down Aggregator's Attempt to Stir Up Drama

Jonathan Greenard has no beef with the Vikings, who traded him to the Eagles on Friday for a pair of third-round draft picks. The 2024 Pro Bowler made that clear in his farewell post to the organization on Saturday, which emphasized that he loved his time in Minnesota and that the circumstances that led to his departure were purely business-related.

A day later, a popular Vikings content aggregation account on social media tried to paint Greenard in more of a villainous light by pulling a quote out of context. The way it was presented by the fan account made it seem like he was taking a jab at his former team and their lack of Super Bowls.

“I was in Minnesota, I didn’t see any hardware there… So I actually see it and hear guys talk about it… and it's not just talk. This is how everybody carries themselves around the building (in Philly). It’s the standard.”



- Jonathan Greenard via Eagles website pic.twitter.com/d6pwGtraTA — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 26, 2026

That didn't sit well with Greenard, who quoted the tweet on Monday with a clarification.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I knew this page would do this," he wrote. "Read the question and get my full answer. Everybody that knows me knows I don’t do sneak dissing or talk down. Both parties got what they wanted. Let’s just go our separate ways. I wish my brothers over there nothing but the best. It’s always love."

🤣🤣🤣🤣 I knew this page would do this. Read the question and get my full answer. Everybody that knows me knows I don’t do sneak dissing or talk down. Both parties got what they wanted. Let’s just go our separate ways. I wish my brothers over there nothing but the best. It’s… https://t.co/J3ZyideI4h — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) April 27, 2026

Let's take a look at the entire context, shall we? The quote comes from an interview Greenard did with Eagles in-house reporter Dave Spadaro for the team's website. The exact question he was asked is this: "You see the Lombardi Trophies at the Jefferson Health Training Complex, did that move you at all?"

And Greenard's answer:

"It moved me so much. I was in Minnesota, I didn't see any hardware there. I was in Houston, didn't see any hardware. So I actually see it and hear guys talk about it, you know, Jalen (Hurts) texted me and was like, 'We're gonna get one,' and it's not just talk. This is how everybody carries themselves around the building. It's the standard, the standard is the standard. This team already had everything they need to get to that point, so bringing me here, I just feel like I can just add to what's already being built here and I can just be myself truly, and just play ball and everything else will work itself out."

Greenard mentioning Lombardi trophies was not unprompted, like the @vikingzfanpage tweet might indicate. That account also conveniently left out the mention of Greenard's other former team, the Texans, along with a few other parts of the quote.

Also...who cares? And is he wrong? It is a statement of fact that the Eagles have won two Super Bowls as a franchise, both coming in the last nine years, and the Vikings and Texans have zero. There is more proof of concept when Jalen Hurts says "we're gonna get one" than there would be if Kevin O'Connell or Justin Jefferson were saying it. The Eagles are a championship organization with Lombardis at their practice facility, which is probably a pretty cool thing to see when you get traded to a new team.

The Vikings are still working on getting their first trophy. And as they move forward with their salary cap situation and roster, they believed trading Greenard was a necessary decision for their future. Minnesota fans shouldn't be upset with him for trying to maximize his earnings and being excited about his new opportunity.