The Minnesota Vikings are refocusing their sights on a noon matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday as they continue to rebound from a 35-10 loss to the 49ers in Mexico City. At the same time, several questions and concerns remain as the Vikings look to get back on track as they head into the final seven games of their regular season.

I took to X to see what was on your mind, so let’s dive in.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Unfazed after Niners loss



Losses happen. I’m not worried about the team.

@Argonbeast0034

This is a reasonable, measured approach, especially with the Vikings sitting at 7-3 off a loss to a Super Bowl favorite. But where’s the fun in being healthy and logical about football? In all seriousness, this team is still a playoff team barring a dramatic late-season meltdown over their last seven games. Still, I think there are some valid concerns to monitor going forward.

Health is a major factor, of course, but getting the offense in a consistent rhythm may be the biggest determining factor going forward. Kirk Cousins will be heading into his third game back in purple and should continue to get more comfortable, even with Jordan Addison still out. If the Vikings can reach their peak in late December, they may be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. After all, their defense is still top-notch, even after a less-than-stellar performance last week.

How good has Brian Flores’ defense been in 2026? Even after giving up four touchdowns and only getting one sack on Sunday, the unit still leads the league in points allowed (16.1 per game) and sacks (38). — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 25, 2026

At least the Vikings aren't the Steelers?



Does the not-shocking Rodgers vs. McCarthy breaking news show the fire KOC crowd that the grass ain’t always greener?

@SKOLinMichigan

No matter how dysfunctional things may seem for the Minnesota Vikings, there’s always another team stealing the spotlight. This week, it’s the Pittsburgh Steelers. The incredible soap opera that was Wednesday’s standoff between Aaron Rodgers and Steelers coach Mike McCarthy should have Vikings fans (and fans of every other team, for that matter) thankful that they aren’t in that situation.

There are plenty of fair critiques to raise around Kevin O’Connell five years into his tenure, but one thing is certain: he knows which team he’s coaching when he breaks the huddle.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson due for a breakout?

Are we going to see Chainz-Jettas (Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson) go off against the Falcons? We need it!

@SkolMaster49

If Cousins and Justin Jefferson are going to have a throwback performance, Sunday may be their best opportunity. The Falcons' passing defense is allowing the third-most yards per game at 239.1. Cousins is averaging 252.9 passing yards through 11 games with the Raiders and Vikings this season.

Jefferson’s situation may be a bit more complex, as Addison’s absence makes it much harder for the star wideout to get open consistently. The duo torched Atlanta when they last had the chance in 2025, as Jefferson finished with 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Sam Darnold. We’ll see if he can recreate the magic with Cousins on Sunday without his sidekick stealing attention from Atlanta’s defense.

Justin Jefferson in his last game against the #Falcons:



• 7 Receptions

• 132 Receiving Yards

• 2 TD’s pic.twitter.com/N89qjRhvYc — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) November 24, 2026

Cousins' pros and cons

In your opinion, what has been encouraging and maybe a little concerning so far with Kirk Cousins? @MrEd315

The fact that Cousins looks more comfortable in two games back with the Vikings than J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer, or Kyler Murray ever did is a great sign that the move was worth the third-round capital the Vikings sent to the Raiders. His ability to connect with teammates he had never thrown to, like Myles Price and Gavin Bartholomew, is also an encouraging sign for his ability to acclimate quickly.

I’m not too concerned with anything we've seen from Cousins so far, although his current pace of one interception per game in purple needs to change. The pick-six in Mexico City was certainly not his best decision, but I won’t hit the panic button if it doesn’t become a consistent issue.

Jefferson's uncharacteristic fumble

I cannot get over that Jefferson cutback and being so careless with the football. Is it just me, or does he just look really slow? @collin2225

It’s certainly less than ideal that Jefferson’s most memorable moment from an international primetime game was a nonsensical cutback and fumble on what looked to be an easy scoring play. I’m not ready to raise serious concerns about Jefferson’s abilities—yet. Heck, maybe he just isn’t used to getting the ball anymore.

A couple more looks at the Justin Jefferson fumble where he should've kept running to the pylon. You can see KOC's reaction on the sideline angle. pic.twitter.com/yGtNEjHbnC — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 23, 2026

If the Vikings are going to make a serious run through the playoffs, Jefferson will need to play a significant role. If the team is unable to break its seven-year playoff win drought, it may be best for both sides to part ways while he still has a ton to offer to a contender.

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