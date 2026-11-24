The Vikings won by 20 in Green Bay in Week 10, then got demolished by 25 points on Sunday Night Football. So, will the real Minnesota Vikings please stand up?

There's plenty of reason to think the Vikings are still on track for a Super Bowl run, and just as many think the wheels are starting to come off. Has Brian Flores been solved? Is Justin Jefferson washed up? Let's get into these overreactions and more ahead of Week 12.

The Brian Flores blueprint is revealed

The 49ers offense got whatever they wanted against the Vikings on Sunday night, racking up 35 points against a team that allowed just 14 per game. The big question, of course, is: do teams now have the blueprint to beat the Vikings, or are the Niners simply a level ahead of the rest of the league?

Brock Purdy dissected the Vikings' disguises with ease, quickly finding gaps behind the ferocious pass rush on his way to 255 yards and three touchdowns. So far, the MVP candidate has been the anomaly this season. Teams know the pressure is coming against Minnesota; that's no secret. The real challenge, and one that nobody had been able to crack, is to know where it's coming from and then make the correct read in about a second and a half.

We'll chalk this up to an incredibly well-coached and talented team in San Francisco rather than Flores getting exposed. It'd be fairly surprising if Atlanta's Michael Penix achieved the same success next week.

Verdict: Overreaction

Minnesota, we have a Justin Jefferson problem

This hardly deserves addressing, but there's been a lot of chatter about the Vikings star receiver losing a step after another week without 100 yards. It's now been almost a year since Jefferson eclipsed triple digits, and the flashy plays haven't really been there either.

But to think that Jefferson is anything but one of the league's premier receivers is utter nonsense. His numbers haven't been there, sure, and it may be his first season without reaching the 1,000-yard benchmark, but the Vikings also rank 27th in pass attempts per game. Not to mention, the quarterbacks throwing those pass attempts up until last week are now on the bench for a reason.

Kirk Cousins has targeted Jefferson 22 times over his two games, and Jefferson has rewarded him with 16 catches for 160 yards. As they rekindle their connection, things will only get better. The second half of 2026 will see some vintage Jetta games.

Verdict: Overreaction

The anemic run-game will doom this season

The Vikings are averaging just four yards per carry this season, which sits at 22nd in the NFL, but here's the thing: it's completely unsurprising.

Obviously, not every position on the field can be full of superstars, but the Vikings had plenty of opportunity to address running back in the draft or at the trade deadline. Clearly, the offensive line hasn't held up its end of the bargain either, and the losses of Donovan Jackson and Josh Oliver certainly hurt, but Jordan Mason hasn't had the breakout some expected.

He's sub-four average, and a single rush over 20 yards (in Week 1) hasn't moved the needle. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones Sr. has been fine, especially for a 31-year-old, but he's also in the midst of his worst statistical season as a pro. If the Vikings can't find ways to carve out more room on the ground, the play-action game will dry up as well.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

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