Although he is an upgrade at the quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings, Kirk Cousins' arrival from the Las Vegas Raiders won't solve all the team's offensive problems this season.

The Vikings faced a harsh reality on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. When the aggressive style of defensive coordinator Brian Flores wasn't working, Minnesota couldn't come close to keeping up offensively.

Against a tough team like the 49ers, ten points aren't going to win a football game. Although kicker Will Reichard missed two field-goal attempts, the six extra points wouldn't have made a difference in the outcome.

The Vikings' offense is still a major issue even after acquiring Kirk Cousins

The Vikings are ranked 28th in offensive yards per game (277), 27th in passing yards per game (172.4), 22nd in rushing yards per game (104.6), and 28th in points per game (18.6). Based on those numbers, it is safe to say that no part of the offense is working the way head coach Kevin O'Connell likely wants it to.

However, Minnesota's offense has more concerning statistics this season. The team is ranked 31st in first downs per game (15.6), 18th in pre-snap penalties (30), and 21st in third-down conversion rate (36.96). It is hard to win football games when the players make mistakes and the offense can't move the chains.

Against the 49ers, things didn't look much better. Minnesota was 8-for-17 on third and fourth down and picked up 19 first downs. A severe lack of a run game hurt the Purple and Gold badly, as the team averaged 3.3 yards per carry and picked up only five first downs on the ground all night.

The Vikings also hurt themselves by abandoning their run game early. The Vikings fell behind quickly, trailing 28-10 at halftime. That led to throwing the ball 43 times, compared to 19 rushing attempts by Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

Of course, it didn't help that the Vikings fumbled twice, losing one, and threw an interception that turned into a pick-six. Minnesota needs to clean up its offense and find ways to move the ball against tough opposition.

The game against San Francisco was a wake-up call for the Vikings. If Minnesota wants to be seen as a serious contender, it needs to execute in all three phases of the game, even against elite competition like the 49ers.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.