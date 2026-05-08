Vikings Lock Up 8 Rookies as One Key Draft Pick Remains Unsigned

As the Vikings' rookie minicamp began at TCO Performance Center on Friday, the team announced that it has signed eight of its nine picks from the 2026 draft. Only linebacker Jake Golday, who was taken in the second round, remains unsigned.

The eight signings include first-round pick Caleb Banks, third-round picks Domonique Orange, Caleb Tiernan, and Jakobe Thomas, fifth-round selections Max Bredeson and Charles Demmings, as well as sixth-round running back Demond Claiborne, and seventh-round center Gavin Gerhardt.

The #Vikings have signed 8 picks from the 2026 draft class. pic.twitter.com/XNcPH5OF0y — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 8, 2026

Rookie contracts are strictly governed by the league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union. As such, we know the structure and value of the eight contracts. Only very limited, minor things are negotiable in these contracts. All rookie draft picks get a four-year deal, with teams having a fifth-year option on first-round picks. Below are the values of each contract signed, according to the rookie wage scale.

Caleb Banks: $21.282 million

Domonique Orange: $6.982 million

Caleb Tiernan: $6.693 million

Jakobe Thomas: $6.693 million

Max Bredeson: $4.736 million

Charles Demmings: $4.723 million

Demond Claiborne: $4.518 million

Gavin Gerhardt: $4.391 million

One of the few things that is negotiable in rookie contracts is the amount that is guaranteed. The general practice has been that teams fully guarantee the first-round contracts, with later rounds only partially guaranteed. However, the first eight picks of the second round last year earned fully guaranteed deals, setting a new precedent.

While nothing has been reported, this may be what is holding up the contract for Jake Golday, who was selected by the Vikings with the 19th pick in the second round of the draft (No. 49 overall). If that precedent is growing, then Golday and his representation could be negotiating that with the team, or waiting to see how far into the second round teams are willing to offer fully guaranteed deals.

According to the rookie wage scale, Golday is set to sign a four-year, $9.601 million deal when he does agree to a contract.

All nine of the team's draft picks are set to take part in the rookie minicamp over the weekend, before joining the rest of the team early next week for the start of the Vikings' voluntary offseason program.