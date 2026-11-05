Vikings are Making an Ivan Pace Jr. Mistake as Trade Deadline Looms

The Vikings have played seven games this season, and it has become abundantly clear that 25-year-old linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. hasn't been and won't be a major contributor in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit.

Through those seven games, Pace played a total of 59 defensive snaps, an average of 8.4 defensive snaps per game. Even though he is a regular contributor on special teams and played 152 snaps there (83.5%), it is disappointing not to see him more involved on defense.

For comparison, this is what Pace's defensive snap count looked like in his first three seasons with the Vikings:

Season Games played Defensive snaps Defensive snaps per game 2023 17 706 41.5 2024 11 414 37.6 2025 17 323 19 2026 7 59 8.4

Despite the shrinking role, it'd be wise for the Vikings to give Pace some more snaps against the Bills in Week 9. The reason isn't to give Blake Cashman or Eric Wilson time on the sidelines, but to increase his visibility if Minnesota looks to put him on the trade block this year.

Vikings need to showcase Ivan Pace Jr. as NFL trade deadline looms

With Cashman and Wilson cemented into the Vikings' starting interior linebacker positions and rookie Jake Golday developing to be a future contributor at the position, Pace is struggling to get defensive snaps this year.

Pace could be a trade asset for Minnesota, but the Purple and Gold aren't going to raise his value by sitting him on the sideline. He used to be a starter for the Vikings (27 times in 52 appearances, to be exact. As an undrafted free agent in 2023, he recorded 102 tackles and 2.5 sacks,

Since that rookie year, his playing time and his stats have decreased with each passing season. Last year, he started only six games, but still had 62 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one sack. His recent play has proven that he can be productive in a limited role.

However, now is not the time to let Pace spend so much time on the bench. Getting him some defensive action over the next few games could go a long way toward increasing his trade value, potentially allowing Minnesota to get an asset for him instead of allowing him to leave as a free agent after this season.

Pace is currently on a one-year, $3.52 million contract with the Vikings, but is unlikely to re-sign the former Miami (OH) and Cincinnati defender as long as the team has Cahman, Wilson and Golday on the roster. Another team could view his expiring deal as a chance to take a swing on a low-risk yet experienced rental.

There are defensive-needy teams out there that could use a young linebacker like Pace to hold down the middle of their defense. His age, history of production, and potential say a lot about what he has to offer, but the NFL is a league that is based on what a player has done recently.

Sadly, he hasn't been asked to do much in the Vikings' defense lately, giving the Purple and Gold all the reason to display him to potential suitors this weekend.

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