Bills vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The first half of the 2026 NFL regular season will come to an end on Monday night when the 6-1 Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings.
This game is a fascinating duel between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. The Bills have the best offense in football through the first eight weeks, but a terrible defense. The opposite is true for the Vikings, who have the No. 1 defense but a bad offense.
Which side will come out on top? That's the question I'm here to answer.
Bills vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -3 (-115)
- Vikings +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bills -172
- Vikings +144
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-104)
- UNDER 46.5 (-118)
Bills vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, November 9
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC
- Bills record: 6-1
- Vikings record: 6-1
Bills vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Vikings are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 5-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-2 in Bills games this season
- Vikings are 4-3 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 6-1 in Vikings games this season
Bills vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable
- Dee Alford, CB - Questionable
- Spencer Brown, OT - Questionable
- DJ Moore, WR - Questionable
- Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - Questionable
- Kyler Murray, QB - Questionable
- Theo Jackson, S - Questionable
Bills vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
- Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills
Any time that the Bills take the field, Josh Allen is the obvious player to watch. He enters Week 9 as the significant MVP favorite, and for good reason. Not only is he averaging 356.1 passing yards per game along with 11 touchdowns, but he also already has 270 rushing yards and nine touchdowns othisn the season. It'll be interesting to see if he'll be able to conquer the best defense in the NFL in a prime-time game. If he has another impressive performance, expect him to become the odds-on favorite to win his second career MVP.
Bills vs. Vikings Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Vikings on Monday night:
Monday night features a fascinating matchup between two teams that are bizarro world versions of each other. The Bills are first in EPA per play but 27th in opponent EPA per play, while the Vikings are 30th in EPA per play and first in opponent EPA per play. In simple terms, we'll find out what happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force.
It's interesting how the market values the side that's all offense and no defense quite a bit more, favoring the Bills by three points on the road, especially when you consider how much the Bills rely on running the football and now they face the best run defense in the NFL.
If the Vikings can stop the run and get something going on offense, this game is going to be a lot closer than some people expect. I'll take the three points with Minnesota.
Pick: Vikings +3 (-105) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets