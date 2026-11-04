Bills vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The first half of the 2026 NFL regular season will come to an end on Monday night when the 6-1 Buffalo Bills hit the road to face the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings.

This game is a fascinating duel between an unstoppable force and an immovable object. The Bills have the best offense in football through the first eight weeks, but a terrible defense. The opposite is true for the Vikings, who have the No. 1 defense but a bad offense.

Which side will come out on top? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Bills vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -3 (-115)

Vikings +3 (-105)

Moneyline

Bills -172

Vikings +144

Total

OVER 46.5 (-104)

UNDER 46.5 (-118)

Bills vs. Vikings How to Watch

Date: Monday, November 9

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC

Bills record: 6-1

Vikings record: 6-1

Bills vs. Vikings Betting Trends

Vikings are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Bills are 5-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-2 in Bills games this season

Vikings are 4-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-1 in Vikings games this season

Bills vs. Vikings Injury Reports

Bills Injury Report

Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable

Dee Alford, CB - Questionable

Spencer Brown, OT - Questionable

DJ Moore, WR - Questionable

Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable

Vikings Injury Report

Christian Darrisaw, OT - Questionable

Kyler Murray, QB - Questionable

Theo Jackson, S - Questionable

Bills vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch

Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills

Any time that the Bills take the field, Josh Allen is the obvious player to watch. He enters Week 9 as the significant MVP favorite, and for good reason. Not only is he averaging 356.1 passing yards per game along with 11 touchdowns, but he also already has 270 rushing yards and nine touchdowns othisn the season. It'll be interesting to see if he'll be able to conquer the best defense in the NFL in a prime-time game. If he has another impressive performance, expect him to become the odds-on favorite to win his second career MVP.

Bills vs. Vikings Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 9 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Vikings on Monday night:

Monday night features a fascinating matchup between two teams that are bizarro world versions of each other. The Bills are first in EPA per play but 27th in opponent EPA per play, while the Vikings are 30th in EPA per play and first in opponent EPA per play. In simple terms, we'll find out what happens when an immovable object meets an unstoppable force.

It's interesting how the market values the side that's all offense and no defense quite a bit more, favoring the Bills by three points on the road, especially when you consider how much the Bills rely on running the football and now they face the best run defense in the NFL.

If the Vikings can stop the run and get something going on offense, this game is going to be a lot closer than some people expect. I'll take the three points with Minnesota.

Pick: Vikings +3 (-105) via FanDuel

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