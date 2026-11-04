Why Four NFL Teams Should Trade (or Not Trade) for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

As the trade deadline approaches, multiple teams have expressed interest in star running back Jonathan Taylor. More specifically, ESPN reported over the weekend that the Vikings, Broncos, Packers and Giants have shown “some level of interest” in trading for Taylor.

While spending on a running back was recently seen as a poor investment, running backs are en vogue again. Top running backs such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker III, James Cook, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey and Taylor have proven to be legitimate difference-makers for their offenses. A running back can get injured or fall off from his prime, but the top backs have proven to be worth the reward. As such, it makes sense that several teams are taking a close look at Taylor before the deadline.

Though investing in a running back was once a cautionary tale, the last major midseason running back trade was a resounding success. The 49ers sent second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to acquire McCaffrey from the Panthers in 2022, and Taylor is expected to garner a similar return if the Colts deal him. McCaffrey was a year younger at the time of the trade (26) than Taylor is now (27), and helped the 49ers reach the postseason three times—including a Super Bowl appearance—and has led the NFL in rushing, won Offensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year. Since Taylor is signed through 2028, he could similarly have a multi-year impact on another team.

As the interested teams gauge whether they can reap the rewards of a Taylor trade the way the 49ers did with McCaffrey, here’s a look at whether it makes sense for them to trade for him.

Vikings

As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote Monday , the Vikings and Giants have been the “most aggressive” in looking for a running back at the Nov. 10 trade deadline . Though the Vikings rank fourth in ESPN’s run block win rate , Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason have yet to improve the team’s run game as much as they hoped during the summer. Taylor could certainly bolster the Vikings’ run game—which the team saw firsthand when he rushed for a 38-yard touchdown against them in Week 7. Jones’s longest run this season is 20 yards, while Mason’s is 28 yards. Neither has rushed for a 38-yard gain or longer since 2024.

Taylor could also help take pressure off quarterback Kyler Murray. He has rushed for over 1,000 yards with a variety of different signal-callers in Indianapolis, from Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz, Anthony Richardson Sr., Joe Flacco and Daniel Jones. Injuries have been the primary factor that kept Taylor from reaching 1,000 yards in 2022 and ’23, further emphasizing his consistency when healthy.

The biggest obstacle for the Vikings in potentially bringing in Taylor is limited cap space. Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano , the Vikings are not in position to “take on much salary.” According to Over the Cap , the Vikings have $5.84 million in cap space. Per The Athletic , Taylor’s projected cap hit is just $4.625 million, but that may not be enough for the Vikings to execute the deal.

The other question for the Vikings is if they can maximize their time with Taylor if they bring him in. The 49ers were fresh off an NFC championship game appearance and Super Bowl contenders when they traded for McCaffrey. Taylor would make the Vikings better, and they did start the year 6–0, but they would have to decide whether he’s worth the draft capital when they have yet to win a playoff game under O’Connell. The Vikings hold nine picks so far in the 2027 draft, including one first, one second, two thirds, three fifths and two picks in the sixth round. The Colts would likely demand at least the second-rounder and one of their third-rounders for Taylor.

Giants

Like the Vikings, the Giants have been exploring the running back market. While they rushed for 188 yards in their win over the Texans—including 124 yards from Cam Skattebo—the team has also looked for a more consistent rushing attack at various points of the season.

That could come in Taylor, who is both more experienced and proven than any of the Giants’ backs, and would instantly elevate the room.

Even with the injury to Jaxson Dart, the Giants have shown they are still focused on contending this season—which they are positioned to do as they lead the NFC East at 4-2-1. They have been proactive in seeking trades, including their acquisition of J.J. McCarthy in September. Since Taylor is under contract for the next two and a half seasons, he could help the Giants as they look to rise to the top of the NFC standings under Harbaugh.

Like the Vikings, the Giants have limited cap space, with $6.5 million available through 2026. They also don’t have much draft capital, with just six picks in 2027, including a first-, second-, third-, fourth- and two sixth-rounders.

Broncos

Reports of the Broncos’ interest in Taylor notably came before Jonah Coleman’s breakout game for Denver. In his first game returning from injury, the fourth-round rookie led the team in both rushing and receiving, recording 104 yards from scrimmage in a massive division win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Still, Coleman’s emergence shouldn’t necessarily deter the Broncos from Taylor. Coleman averaged only 3.7 yards per carry, and their other young back, RJ Harvey, was just placed on injured reserve. Plus, Taylor would still be a massive upgrade to the running back room.

Cap constraints could similarly keep the Broncos from bringing in Taylor since they have $4.67 million in space, per Over the Cap . Even so, the Broncos are better positioned than other teams to make a move for a player such as Taylor. They have a good offensive line, and they solidified themselves as contenders by reaching the AFC title game last season, showing they are willing to go all in—like they did by trading for Jaylen Waddle . The Broncos’ offense is the team’s weaker unit, but Taylor has the potential to make their run game elite. This would also help their passing game, which has been inconsistent from Bo Nix so far this season.

Packers

The Packers average a league-worst 60.6 rushing yards per game. Even so, it may make little sense for the Packers to trade for Taylor given the state of the team’s offensive line. The Packers have struggled to block well for their backs. Against a poor Panthers’ run defense giving up 140.7 rush yards per game, the Packers managed only 66 rushing yards. Taylor would improve their running back room, but a good back can only do so much without good blocking. Beyond their offensive line situation, the Packers also do not have a first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade , making the rest of their picks even more important in a star-studded 2027 draft class.

Green Bay could also be looking at Taylor because of the legal issues surrounding Josh Jacobs , who already missed time this season while on the commissioner’s exempt list. They, however, don’t sound overly concerned, as Matt LaFleur said after the emergence of new allegations of domestic violence toward Jacobs, “I would anticipate him being a member of us moving forward.”

Other teams

Beyond the four teams that have reportedly shown interest in Taylor, other franchises are bound to have some level of interest in the star running back. The Seahawks were one team linked as a potential landing spot for Taylor, especially after already trading for another former Colt in Quenton Nelson . After the return of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price in Monday’s loss to the Bears, it’s harder to see Seattle making a move for another back. Since the Seahawks spent a first-round pick on Price in the draft this year, it’s hard to see them spending more significant capital on a running back.

Perhaps the team that makes the most sense for Taylor is the Bengals. The Bengals typically don’t make a ton of massive trades, but given the success they’ve seen from their deal for Dexter Lawrence II, why not make another high-upside move? Their run game remains the offense’s weak link of the offense, ranking 30th in rushing yards per game (80.3), but Taylor could make it a strength. As SI’s Gilberto Manzano pointed out earlier this week, the Bengals must capitalize on their good start after missing the postseason the past three seasons. Though they haven’t been contenders in recent years, they are 5–2 and have proven they can go on a deep postseason run when they make it in the tournament.