3 Vikings Who Can Still Be Traded Despite Being in Buy-Now Mode

The Minnesota Vikings are a team that is likely to be active around the trade deadline. Being the only undefeated team in the league means the team is on track to make the postseason and hopefully make a deep run.

Although the Vikings are expected to look to acquire talent before the Nov. 10, 2026 deadline, it also wouldn't be shocking if Minnesota dealt one of their assets to get some draft capital to prepare for the future.

Let's take a look at three players for the Purple and Gold who general manager Nolan Teasley might be willing to trade this season and why the team could look to move on from them and acquire draft picks.

1. Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

The Vikings signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings to a one-year, $8 million deal to have him be the third wide receiver in Minnesota, but he has struggled to live up to those expectations since arriving.

Jennings has played five games for the Vikings this season, catching four passes on eight targets for 43 yards. He is coming off his best game for Minnesota, where he caught two passes on three targets for 34 yards.

Dealing Jennings makes sense, especially since he is set to become a free agent after this season. Considering his struggles this year, an extension is highly unlikely, so getting a draft pick before losing him in free agency would be a win.

2. Ivan Pace, linebacker

Starting Vikings linebackers Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson are major contributors in Brian Flores' defense this season. Minnesota also drafted Jake Golday in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft to prepare for the future.

Having three players in Minnesota's plans for inside linebackers makes Ivan Pace the odd man out. Rather than just allowing him to eventually leave in free agency, the Vikings should see if any teams would be interested in acquiring his services.

Pace has played 51 games for the Vikings since coming to the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He started 27 of those games, accumulating 249 tackles, seven sacks, three pass defenses, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one defensive touchdown.

3. Jordan Addison, wide receiver

It would take a stellar trade package for the Vikings to trade Jordan Addison, but for the right compensation, a deal could get done. Addison is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, where Minnesota would be on the hook for $18 million.

If Addison doesn't sign an extension before the end of the 2027 NFL season, he will be an unrestricted free agent. The cost of signing a top-tier WR2 has skyrocketed lately, with several in that position earning around $20 million per year.

Paying Addison to stay in Minnesota should be the most hopeful outcome, but if that doesn't look like an option with the team's salary cap situation, finding a trade partner and acquiring assets would be the next best option for the Vikings.

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