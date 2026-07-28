Vikings' Next Extension Is Obvious After Locking Brian O'Neill Down

The Minnesota Vikings' offseason reached another stage on Tuesday when veterans finally reported to training camp, days after their rookie counterparts made the trip to Eagan, MN. The day featured a joint press conference from head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Nolan Teasley, as well as the news that a certain offensive lineman won't be leaving town anytime soon.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings had signed offensive tackle Brian O'Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract. An average annual value of $24 million is a price worth paying to lock down O'Neill, who finished with the 13th-best overall grade (81.6) among 89 qualified tackles last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Compensation update: Vikings have signed OT Brian O'Neill to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. He now is under contract to Minnesota for the next five years. https://t.co/EzO7ff261A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2026

An extension for O'Neill has been on Vikings fans' minds throughout the summer, so it's nice to finally have that out of the way. Nevertheless, he was only one of 20 upcoming unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market after the 2026 season, according to Spotrac, meaning Teasley will likely have a busy next few months as he decides who should stay and who should leave Minnesota.

That said, one Viking clearly stands out as someone whom the team should extend immediately.

Andrew Van Ginkel should be Vikings' next extension candidate

As for the next extension, the Vikings must strongly consider handing it to Andrew Van Ginkel. The versatile linebacker does everything that defensive coordinator Brian Flores asks of him and more, arguably solidifying Van Ginkel as the most important player on Minnesota's defense now that Jonathan Greenard is with the Eagles.

After five seasons with the Dolphins, Van Ginkel became an instant Vikings fan favorite in 2024. He earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors as he amassed 50 solo tackles, 11.5 sacks, six defended passes, and a pair of interceptions, which were both returned for an NFL-leading two Pick-6s. The performance was good enough to land him a one-year, $23 million extension, keeping him under contract for the 2025 campaign.

ANDREW VAN GINKEL PICK SIX 🇬🇧

pic.twitter.com/AKPeJgmCV7 — PFF (@PFF) October 6, 2024

Unfortunately, a neck injury limited Van Ginkel to only 12 games last season. That said, the former 2019 fifth-rounder more than made the most of his limited opportunities, recording 28 solo tackles, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and a career-high 10 broken-up passes. He also stepped up in coverage, as his 73.9% catch rate, 8.9 yards per reception, and 72.9 passer rating allowed were clear improvements over the previous year's numbers of 83.3%, 10.2, and 106.9, respectively.

Van Ginkel's post-injury performance proved that he hadn't lost a step. His versatility and non-stop motor were on display in the Vikings' final four games, as he broke up three passes, knocked quarterbacks down eight times (including three sacks), and even notched both of his fumble recoveries during that stretch.

One player doesn't make an entire defense, but it's easy to see how Van Ginkel's hot stretch played a role in Minnesota's defense, which gave up a puny average of 13 points in those games. Assuming he's going to be that player again this fall, the Vikings need to sign the 31-year-old OLB to an extension before he becomes even more expensive.

What could an extension look like?

With all the money that gets thrown around the NFL, predicting extension can be difficult.

It's important to be realistic about what Van Ginkel's next contract will look like. As beloved as he is, the truth is that he'll be 32 years old next season, meaning injuries are going to be more of a concern—especially after last year's neck issue. He was also on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to a foot injury that forced him to miss the start of training camp in 2024.

Whether it's due to health or age, Van Ginkel's performance will eventually decline, and the last thing the team needs is to have its hands tied. A three- or four-year contract won't happen (or at least, it shouldn't).

Signing Andrew Van Ginkel to a two-year extension would make more sense for the Vikings compared to a long-term deal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead, the Vikings should extend Van Ginkel on a two-year contract, giving them more than enough time to build depth behind him. Perhaps the likes of Dallas Turner and 2026 second-round pick Jake Golday will have proven themselves as legitimate every-game starters by then, leaving the Vikings with a proper succession plan for Van Ginkel. Something in the neighborhood of $40 million to $42 million overall seems fair.

Extending the beloved defender before he can prove his health is risky, but that's just the nature of the NFL. Although the Vikings could be risking a lot by putting pen to paper soon, they could also risk losing Van Ginkel for nothing if he remains healthy enough to feel confident that he can chase a big-money contract in free agency. It's probably in Teasley's best interest to avoid that scenario.

To avoid contract discussions being a potential training camp (or even in-season) distraction, it's time for the Vikings to extend Van Ginkel before they regret not doing it sooner.