Vikings NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Trades, Rumors, and Latest News

Tuesday marks the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and it's safe to say that the annual event couldn't have come at a better time for the Vikings. After a perfect 6-0 start to the season, the Purple and Gold are officially trending in the wrong direction after Monday's loss to the Bills marked the second of back-to-back defeats for the Vikings.

General manager Nolan Teasley needs to find help, and time is running out. The fact that the Vikings have several pressing needs (running back help, interior defensive line, interior offensive line, even a new quarterback, etc.) will only make Teasley's job tougher, especially with only one victory separating first and last place in the NFC North.

Most Minnesota fans don't want to see Brian Flores's elite defensive work go to waste, further emphasizing how badly the team needs a trade deadline home run. That said, here's a look at the Vikings' trade deadline moves as they come, and the latest rumors surrounding the team.

Vikings trade deadline tracker 2026

At the time of writing, the Vikings have yet to make a trade, with around five hours remaining before the deadline. This section will be updated as the moves come in, assuming Teasley & Co. can pull off any transactions.

Vikings trade deadline rumors

ESPN's Adam Schefter is now reporting that the Vikings are "making calls around the league about trading for a quarterback." It certainly seems like Wentz's performance on Monday night was the final straw.

After Carson Wentz's forgettable MNF performance against the Bills, head coach Kevin O'Connell said he'd defer to Teasley about potentially trading for another quarterback on Tuesday (h/t SportsCenter). A QB trade could be what Minnesota's offense needs to wake up, with some potential targets including Kirk Cousins, Justin Herbert and Geno Smith.

"I'll defer to Nolan [Vikings GM] on that."



Kevin O'Connell on if he has given any thought to acquiring a QB before the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/lJb8BOMLJj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2026

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also added fuel to the QB trade fire, mentioning that he expects the Vikings to target potential quarterback help before the deadline hits. ESPN's Dan Graziano echoed this sentiment, stating that Minnesota is "talking about quarterbacks who could be available and what would the price be."

On Tuesday morning, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Vikings "won't sit still" when it comes to the trade deadline. It remains to be seen what that will look like; however, assuming it's true, it is encouraging to hear that Teasley will be actively doing what he can to improve the roster.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.