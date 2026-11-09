Why I Fully Trust Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is just 24 hours away, and for the Vikings, it could have a lasting impact for years to come.

Over the last few weeks, the Vikings have been rumored to be looking for a running back, tight end, offensive line, defensive line, and Bigfoot—even a quarterback. How much of that was just due diligence versus legitimate inquiries isn't clear, but at 6-1, general manager Nolan Teasley will have some big decisions to make after Monday Night Football.

Nolan Teasely will have to walk a fine line on at Tuesday's trade deadline

Regardless of the outcome against Buffalo (barring some serious injuries), Minnesota will still be squarely in the mix for a top seed in the NFC. In most cases, 7-1 or 6-2 at the deadline would trigger some serious buying, but the Vikings aren't like most teams: their potential needs and unusual front office construction may lead to some problems.

Teasley wasn't brought on until after the NFL Draft, and hasn't been able to make much of an impact on the roster outside of some late-summer signings and around 874 practice squad moves. The deadline would provide him that opportunity, but it would mean having to part with 2027 draft picks before he's even sat in the Vikings' war room.

That situation almost guarantees that the Vikings' first-round pick, or picks valuing a first, won't be on the move. That also means no Jonathan Taylor (womp womp). Really, while the logic for not doing the top-tier trade seems potentially flawed, it's likely for the best. The 2026 defense would be a terrible thing to waste, but the number of question marks for the 2027 squad is virtually limitless.

It seems likely that next year's quarterback isn't on the roster, and the Vikings will have to find one in free agency or the draft. Almost half the starting defense needs new deals (or not), with key players like Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Jalen Redmond and Isaiah Rodgers all on expiring contracts. On offense, Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones Sr. and T.J. Hockenson could all be on the move, and Justin Jefferson's patience may only last so long.

The Vikings are running out of time to capitalize on the roster they've built. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing back even half of those guys would take some serious cash, and the Vikings will need some rookies to come in and contribute right away. There's certainly a world where Minnesota stays competitive in 2027, but given aging, high-priced free agents and an empty silhouette at the most important position in sports, it's reasonable to expect the Vikings to face a steeper hill to climb next season.

As frustrating as it will be to see the Vikings nickel and dime their way through the trade deadline, 2027 is already shaping up to be a huge challenge, and adding more pressure on top of the current issues isn't a path Teasley will be willing to venture down.

Obviously, the counterpoint is that the defense is the best in the NFL this year; defensive coordinator Brian Flores could leave after the season, and adding Taylor, or even a deal for a quarterback, would all but ensure the Vikings did everything they could to make it happen in 2026. It's not every year you start 6-1, but it probably doesn't take long to see that the Vikings have punched above their weight.

The combined record against non-NFC North opponents is 9-25, and while the Vikings shouldn't apologize for winning, you could argue the real team will be revealed in November, with the peaking Packers and juggernaut 49ers up next.

What's next?

It's rare for the head coach and GM to be on different timelines, and Teasley will be tempted to push the chips into the center of 2026 for an all-out sprint to a Lombardi. Still, he knows that finding elevators at quarterback or running at this point in the game won't come cheap, and overpaying to land them could send the Vikings down the Colts' current unfortunate path just a year after their all-in push.

Managing risk will be the name of the game for Teasley, and while I expect him to add some pieces at the deadline, the splash move won't happen. Whether that's enough to appease fans will be a different story, but improving a bit at the deadline while maintaining at least some flexibility in 2027 is the prudent decision.

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