Vikings Report Card: Grading Kyler Murray Three Games After J.J. McCarthy Trade

The Minnesota Vikings traded former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants for a fifth-round pick after Jaxson Dart's season ended with a knee injury. That left Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer as the three passers on the Purple and Gold roster.

McCarthy was traded on Sept. 28, 2026. That means the Vikings have played three games since trading away the player they selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Looking at the recent play of these quarterbacks can help fans to get a good feeling about the trade.

Since joining the Giants, McCarthy has played three games. He played only five offensive snaps in Week 5, but played 31 snaps in Week 6 and played 61 offensive snaps in the Week 7 overtime win over the Houston Texans. He is completing 63.3 percent of his passes and averaging 10.1 yards per pass attempt.

McCarthy seems to be energizing the Giants, while Murray struggles to get Minnesota's offense going. The Vikings have won every game since the trade, but Murray's play has left much to be desired.

Kyler Murray still struggling to live up to his potential after J.J. McCarthy Trade

Statistically, there are some things that Murray has done well over the last three games. He completed 65 of his 91 pass attempts (71.4 percent) and threw two touchdowns to zero interceptions. He has also run for 106 yards on 21 attempts, including a beautiful 35-yard run against the Colts.

On the other hand, over the last three games, Murray has averaged 209 passing yards per game and 6.9 yards per pass attempt. He was also sacked nine times for a loss of 63 yards. There is plenty of room for improvement.

Minnesota's 6-0 record this season is a great reason not to regret trading McCarthy, but Murray needs to be more dynamic through the air. With weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, he should be thriving in Minnesota.

Grade: C

For now, Murray is still winning games with the Vikings. His passes might not stretch the field, but he isn't turning the ball over and is starting to make things happen with his feet. Once he gets more passing yards and touchdowns into the equation, he will become a much bigger asset for Minnesota.

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