Vikings Reuniting With Former Edge Rusher is Perfect Gamble as Offseason Slows Down

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping that they reduced their risks this offseason. By adding Kyler Murray to the quarterback room and increasing their overall depth, the Vikings are hoping to return to the playoffs after watching them from their couch in 2025, but they still could use an edge rusher to tie everything together.

This has Vikings fans on high alert as training camp approaches with the expectation they could sign another edge rusher. But while names like Joey Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney offer star power, the Vikings may just be looking for someone who can step in if Dallas Turner goes down, which makes a reunion with Jihad Ward a solid gamble going into training camp.

Jihad Ward could be perfect Vikings free-agent addition before training camp

Ward’s tenure with the Vikings was short but effective. Signing as a free agent before the 2024 season, Ward wasn’t an impact player, posting a 51.5 overall grade on 505 defensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus. But Ward also didn’t need to be, as he was more of a utility player for the front seven in Brian Flores’s defense.

The Vikings lined Ward up at left and right defensive tackle during his one season in Minnesota, and he also played some edge to spell Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel. The result was 31 total pressures and a sack on 416 pass-rushing snaps, but he fared much better after signing with the Tennessee Titans the following offseason.

The Titans primarily used Ward as an edge rusher, and he came through with a career-high 47 pressures on 410 pass-rushing snaps. He also matched his career-best with five sacks, and he's still unsigned as a free agent with training camp approaching.

If the Vikings came calling, they may have a spot for Ward to pitch in. Using Ward as an edge rusher may be the best course of action and rotating him in could provide depth behind their two starters. Signing Ward may not cost much and would add competition at the position, which is currently featuring Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Bo Richter as favorites to make the roster.

The biggest benefit is that Ward could remain on the team even if Ingram-Dawkins is successful in his transition from an interior defender to the edge. Lining up on the defensive line could provide a boost and it could be helpful if first-round pick Caleb Banks struggles with his troublesome foot or Domonique Orange has a rough transition to the NFL.

The low-risk nature of the signing could also come into play, leaving the Vikings without much to lose if Ward doesn’t pan out. They'd keep their options open with $13.1 million in cap space going into this season according to Over The Cap.

Ward wouldn’t be the flashiest signing and it’s not something that would make Vikings fans get on board with a team that disappointed a year ago. But it could be a savvy under-the-radar gamble that could help this year’s Vikings be better than it was in 2025.