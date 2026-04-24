Why the Vikings Felt Comfortable Taking a Risky Swing on Caleb Banks

The Vikings just took a significant risk. It would be hard to argue otherwise. By zagging from the consensus expectations and selecting Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the 18th overall pick on Thursday night, Minnesota is making a huge bet on its medical personnel and coaching staff.

The potential is as enormous as Banks himself. At 6'6" and nearly 330 pounds, he has size and length and explosive athleticism that cannot be taught. There are reps on his college tape where he looks like a player who could've been drafted ten slots higher than the Vikings got him. If everything pans out for Banks and he reaches his ceiling, he could be a game-wrecking player who makes All-Pro teams and completely transforms Minnesota's defense.

I wish he had another full season of tape, but Caleb Banks is my DT1. Looked healthy vs. Tennessee & assuming he clears medicals I'd be comfortable taking him top 10.



Haven't seen many college DL with more powerful hands pic.twitter.com/EISYSLB7DF — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) December 5, 2025

The risk is also fairly enormous. Banks played in just three games last season due to a broken foot. He then aggravated his foot injury right before the NFL combine and underwent surgery in March, which is expected to sideline him until June. For a player of his size, foot injuries are scary. Because of that, many analysts projected him to fall to somewhere in the second round. This is a notable reach from the Vikings when looking at the consensus big board, where he was 37th.

There are very fair, reasonable questions to ask about the Vikings' bold decision with this pick, especially with theoretically safer prospects like Dillon Thieneman and Makai Lemon on the board. It's a lot of risk to take on — and a lot of "ifs" — with the 18th overall pick. There's a world when Banks' foot is a lingering, recurring issue that keeps him from becoming the disruptive, productive player the Vikings believe he can be.

There's also a world where concerns about his foot quickly become a thing of the past as Banks develops into a star. Again, his raw upside is through the roof. And as we've seen from the Eagles and Seahawks and Chiefs and Rams, winners of the last five Super Bowls, having a dominant interior pass-rusher can help teams win championships.

On Thursday night, after making the pick, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and acting general manager Rob Brzezinski explained why they were comfortable with Banks' medicals and swung big on his potential.

"Really felt like we were able to identify a player with the ceiling (of) what we believe to be a top-ten caliber talent (in this draft) and difference-maker, potentially, in a place where we really wanted to add some size and youth to that defensive line," O'Connell said.

"Medically, we feel strongly about where Caleb's not only at right now after getting that thing totally fixed up, and having the type of medical team here, orthopedic surgeon-wise, we have some of the best in the world. Lotta people around the league come to some of our folks, specifically in regards to foot and ankle stuff. We spent a lot of time making sure we all felt really good about it."

"We have the best doctors in the country, if not the world," Brzezinski said. "We have complete confidence in them. There's nothing without risk in any player you select, but we feel very good about where Caleb will be when it's time to go to training camp. So we're comfortable with the injury."

Caleb Banks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Vikings did all kinds of homework on Banks. They spent time with him at the Senior Bowl, where he had some lethal practice reps against top draft-eligible offensive linemen. They had a formal meeting with him at the combine. They hosted him on a top-30 visit. And they sent new defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to Gainesville to spend some extra time with Banks. From that extensive process, they came away with all kinds of belief and conviction in the player and the person.

Ultimately, Brzezinski said, Banks was the top player on the Vikings' board when their pick arrived, and it was as simple as that. They didn't want to wait and hope Banks made it to their next selection, the 49th overall pick, when they felt this strongly about him.

"He might've been there (at 49), he might not," Brzezinski said. "You just don't know. I just know on our board, he was the best player there when we selected him. And we feel outstanding about the selection. If it wasn't for the foot, we would have no chance of seeing him where we picked him. And so, we're looking at it as an opportunity from that standpoint to acquire a really unique talent. ... It was pretty easy."

The Vikings believe Banks is on track to make a full recovery from his foot injury and be ready for training camp and the regular season. They also feel, as Brzezinski said, that this is a player who wouldn't have made it to the 18th pick if he had been healthy last season. He showed superstar potential at times during the 2024 season, and they believe they have the coaching staff that can help him unlock the best version of himself on a consistent, down-to-down basis.

"The flashes of high-end talent are clearly there," O'Connell said. "Any young player, sometimes consistency can be a thing, specifically if they're working through doing those things not at 100 percent (health). ... If he was those flashes for 13, 14, 15-plus games last year, if he was that a little bit more consistently, I think we would've heard his name called a heck of a lot earlier. We don't expect to be picking a lot earlier than 18th. We haven't all that often."

"At that position, his size, his movement skills, his violence, the type of game that we think he can play, snap in and snap out, is something we're really excited about."

The Vikings swung for the fences by drafting Banks. The range of outcomes for his career is perhaps as wide as it is for any prospect drafted in the top 32 on Thursday. If it works out, they could end up with the steal of the draft. If it doesn't, they'll look awfully foolish for taking him where they did. It's a fascinating decision, the eventual result of which could shape the Vikings' future, for better or worse.