Vikings Still Need Jakobe Thomas in Week 8 Lineup Despite Recent Safety Success

The Minnesota Vikings finally saw the safety duo of Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus step up last week against the Indianapolis Colts, but those two players have struggled to be effective during the 2026 NFL season.

In Week 7 against the Colts, Smith caught the game-clinching interception, made four tackles and recorded half a sack on his way to the team's third-best Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 84.8. Metellus tied for the team's second-most tackles with seven. Minnesota needed those defensive backs to step up, and they helped the Purple and Gold remain undefeated on the season.

However, Smith and Metellus still have disappointing PFF grades for the season. Smith has an overall grade of 43.0 and a pass-coverage grade of 41.9, while Metellus has an overall grade of 42.3 and a pass-coverage grade of 35.1.

It is essential for the Minnesota Vikings to get safety Jakobe Thomas involved in Week 8

The Vikings face a tough stretch of games ahead of them. Over the next four weeks, they face the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. Minnesota needs to prepare its defense by planning to have rookie safety Jakobe Thomas active on Sunday.

Thomas has been inactive for each of the Vikings' first six games and has yet to play a regular-season snap since being selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. It is concerning that Minnesota hasn't even tried to get him involved on special teams, despite using such a high pick on him.

A six-foot-two, 190-pound defensive back, Thomas should be a player whom head coach Kevin O'Connell wants to give some experience to as a rookie. Whether it is in Brian Flores' defense or Matt Daniels' special teams unit, he needs to start getting some snaps.

In his senior year at Miami (FL), Thomas recorded 76 combined tackles, five interceptions, four tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown in 16 games played. His potential alone is enough to want to see what he can do as a pro.

It is getting to the point where fans should start questioning why Thomas remains on the sidelines this season. Having a 23-year-old player the team liked enough to take at No. 98 overall in the draft not play a single snap this year is baffling, especially with Smith and Metellus struggling.

Minnesota needs to start not only developing Thomas to prepare him for the future, but the team needs to see if he can help to make the safety position more of a consistent threat since Smith and Metellus have struggled to be consistent contributors this season.

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