The Vikings’ season is saved! Well, that’s the hope anyway. Minnesota’s trade deadline acquisition of Kirk Cousins from the Raiders may just be the boost they need to end a two-game losing streak as they head to Green Bay this weekend.

I took to X to gather your questions and opinions, and to no one’s surprise, the Vikings’ new, or should I say old, QB was the hottest topic.

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Should fans be worried about Nolan Teasley?

Hot take: Nolan Teasley’s indecisiveness during this trade deadline is a major red flag. Waited until the last second to do the Kirk Cousins trade. Swung and missed on both Quenton Nelson and Jonathan Taylor. Reportedly “Working the phones like a madman,” and he barely did anything. @DavesAnalytics

Anyone who was looking for a flurry of deadline moves by the Vikings certainly feels disappointed. There were multiple positions that could have been addressed, with guard and running back being the popular requests. While there were conflicting reports over the team’s interest in Quenton Nelson, the Vikings were heavily linked to Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts traded Nelson to the Seahawks two weeks ago, but ultimately decided not to greenlight any of the offers on the table for Taylor.

The biggest factor in Teasley’s approach was the deteriorating quarterback situation for the Vikings. A poor performance by Kyler Murray in Detroit was followed by a terrible showing by Carson Wentz in primetime the day before the deadline. The QB position immediately became the top need to help avoid wasting an elite defense.

"This is about doing what's best for the Vikings in totality" - GM Nolan Teasley pic.twitter.com/4MTaOMmdX2 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2026

Should Teasley have offered a first-round pick to Indy to pair Taylor with Kirk Cousins? It certainly would have changed the offense for the better. But Teasley was always walking a tight line by looking to improve the team now while still having ammo for his first draft as general manager. If Cousins elevates the offense to a true contender, Teasley will earn his roses.

Future of Vikings' QB room

Does Wentz get cut? What happens to Brosmer? @TJMattf

Right now, it seems Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury will keep the QB room intact, with possible moves coming after he returns to full participation. My gut feeling tells me Max Brosmer will likely be released and re-signed to the practice squad. It’s hard to see Minnesota carrying four QBs on the active roster.

Full exchange with Kevin O’Connell and @jzulgad on what the Cousins trade means for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/PLUINL1n8n — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 11, 2026

Still not good enough?

I think this is gonna end, at best, in a wild-card-round exit. If that happens, everything is on the table. KOC gone, Jefferson trade, the full rebuild this franchise has avoided like the plague may be unavoidable. @alstrain

This is a real possibility that must be considered during a celebratory moment for the Vikings fanbase. This move was made with one goal in mind: to elevate the offense for a team that already has a championship-level defense. After years of failed QB decisions, this may be the ultimate test for head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Justin Jefferson conversation is a tough but necessary one to have. Can the Vikings really count on his continued patience if he ends his seventh season without a playoff win or a long-term answer at QB? The pressure should be sky-high to make a run this season.

Kirk Cousins was the missing ingredient

Hot take: Kirk will light a fire to this offense against the Packers, which will finally give our defense more rest during the game. 34-12 Vikes. @cardboardchuck

I’m sure every person at TCO Performance Center would be ecstatic with this outcome! Cousins was off to a great start with the Raiders, with his 20 passing touchdowns putting him behind only Joe Burrow’s 23 for the league lead. Now Cousins joins a Vikings offense with a much better wideout core led by his old friend Jefferson.

"You have to go make it mean something with the way you play" - @KirkCousins8 on the potential to play at Lambeau Field on Sunday pic.twitter.com/TzOmbF7js4 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2026

I’d imagine Cousins also takes the field with an extra level of motivation after his first Vikings tenure ended at Lambeau Field with a torn Achilles in 2023. If Cousins can get ramped up and comfortable, he may have a massive day in Green Bay.

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