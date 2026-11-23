Breathe, Vikings fans. Sunday night's 35-10 beatdown came against the best team in the league, with a quarterback who's been with Minnesota for less than two weeks. Still, the Vikings looked overwhelmed from the start, and this loss is certainly a speed bump on the way to a Super Bowl.

Just a week after dominating the Packers, the Vikings got a taste of their own medicine from the 49ers. Let's get into some (mostly terrible) positional grades.

Quarterback: C

Kirk Cousins was mostly fine in his second game in purple this season, but the pick-six in the second quarter put the contest out of hand really early.

Outside of that big mistake, the Vikings can take some comfort knowing Cousins orchestrated long drives, completed 68% of his passes, and overall, just looked like a quarterback in control. That's certainly a consolation prize after the bad loss, but the long-term prospects of this offense aren't as dreary as they were a few weeks ago.

Running back: D

Aaron Jones Sr. turned back the clock on his 11-yard touchdown run, but otherwise the Minnesota run game was a complete non-factor for about the seventh time this season. Even before the night turned into a game of catch-up, the backs for the Vikings were getting bottled up after short gains—mainly by Fred Warner—and finished the night with just 56 yards on 19 carries.

Wide receiver: C

If Cousins's pick-six didn't end the game, Justin Jefferson's fumble did. The Vikings star receiver coughed up the rock on the opening drive of the third quarter, effectively cutting down any chance at a comeback.

Without Jordan Addison, the other receivers just didn't elevate the offense enough, and Jauan Jennings finished with three catches for 20 yards despite his quest for revenge on his former team.

Tight end: B

T.J. Hockenson returned from injury and showed that his connection with Cousins is still alive and well, with six catches for 55 yards. It was just his second game all season with more than five catches, and the Vikings will need him down the stretch.

Offensive line: D

Cousins's flak jacket earned an 'A' grade after the Vikings' offensive line was a sieve all night. The 49ers sacked Cousins once, but he was hit seven times and had to pick himself up off the ground after almost every play. The quarterback-center exchange looked off early, and there wasn't any push in the run game, either.

Defensive line: D

If the Vikings have the most ferocious front seven in football, Brock Purdy never got the message. Minnesota took down Mr. Irrelevant just once, and he looked cool, calm and collected in the face of defensive coordinator Brian Flores's attacks. Jalen Redmond displayed his typical dominance, even drawing a huge intentional grounding call, but the Vikings' front just wasn't collapsing the pocket at all in this one.

Linebackers: C

The NFL's leading sack duo was stonewalled as neither Dallas Turner or Andrew Van Ginkel got to the quarterback for the first time all season. The Niners didn't have tons of success on the ground against Minnesota's backers, averaging just 4.1 yards per carry, but they didn't really need to. The splash plays that usually follow this group around simply weren't there.

Secondary: D

Purdy got pretty much whatever he wanted, and the Vikings' secondary just had no answers without the pressure up front. Safety remains a problem, and both Theo Jackson and Harrison Smith were beaten for touchdowns. Is it time for the Thomas rookies to get a closer look?

Special Teams: C

Will Reichard had a chance at history but came up about a yard short on his 71-yard field goal attempt. Despite the lopsided loss, Brett Thorson only punted twice due to a pair of turnovers and the missed kicks.

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