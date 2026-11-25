Aaron Rodgers offered full insight into Mike McCarthy's tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being benched ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Rodgers stated that McCarthy came into a quarterbacks meeting late last Wednesday on November 18 before the Steelers' Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and then started snoring several minutes later.

Rodgers added that McCarthy missed multiple meetings and one of Pittsburgh's walkthroughs in the lead-up to the Eagles game, which the Steelers ultimately dropped by a score of 19-16 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The 42-year-old quarterback added that at halftime, McCarthy broke down the huddle with a "1,2,3, Packers!" chant.

“I think the nail of the coffin was at halftime, offense on one side defense on the other side," Rodgers said. "Without even a heads up, he says ‘1, 2, 3, Packers!’

Rodgers didn't hold anything back when talking about McCarthy and the general feel around the building since the latter has taken over as the Steelers' head coach after replacing Mike Tomlin in January.

It remains to be seen how the rest of this saga plays out, but Rodgers made his feelings and opinions crystal-clear.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) checks with head coach Mike McCarthy after calling a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-1 on the season with a 30-27 loss on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rodgers' Other Concerns, Comments About McCarthy

Rodgers, of course, has a long history with McCarthy, as the quarterback and head coach were together from 2006 to 2018 with the Green Bay Packers.

While the pair did win Super Bowl LXV over the Steelers in 2010, their relationship wasn't exactly smooth despite Green Bay's success with the pair in place.

In fact, Rodgers stated that McCarthy believes he got him fired back in 2018 and told a staff member that he still doesn't forgive him for doing so. He also made it clear that the "ship has definitely sailed" in terms of returning to Pittsburgh at this point.

From stating that he learned that he would be inactive against the Broncos from Pat Freiermuth and not McCarthy to admitting that he has joked around with general manager Omar Khan about McCarthy falling asleep, Rodgers painted a picture of what feels like a broken operation.

Rodgers also insinuated that McCarthy didn't feel like he needed to get to know and talk to some of the Steelers' defensive players more than he already had, which is quite the departure from how Mike Tomlin approached the job and is overall an easy way to break apart a locker room.

There's multiple sides to every story, and McCarthy has yet to give his perspective, but things look pretty bleak as of right now all while Pittsburgh is still in an AFC Wild Card spot at 6-4.