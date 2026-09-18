Vikings Week 2: 4 Most Important Things to Watch for as Brian Flores & Co. Head to Chicago

Week two of the NFL season is upon us, and the Vikings head directly into another NFC North matchup as they hit the road for a matchup with the Bears in Chicago.

Neither team looked spectacular in their split matchups last year, but the Bears have quickly become one of the NFL's most feared offensive units. The Vikings are coming off a massive come-from-behind victory in their home opener against the Packers, while the Bears absolutely pummeled the Panthers in Carolina: two victories, two dramatically different paths to get them.

Here are the top four things I’m keeping an eye on in a game that will truly test Minnesota.

1. Flores vs. Johnson

You know that friend who’s incapable of doing normal things? You want to see a movie; they want to go bull riding. You want to get brunch; they want to go skydiving. Both Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Bears head coach Ben Johnson fit this mold.

While everyone else is playing a football game, they’re in a nuclear war. In the most respectful way, these men are maniacs and masters of their respective crafts.

Excited to watch two absolute madmen try to murder each other on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wsgIaib9vU — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 16, 2026

On Sunday, the two face off once again for a battle we’ve seen twice a year since Flores joined the Vikings in 2023. Johnson was the offensive coordinator in Detroit through 2024 and dominated their matchups until he became the Bears' head coach in 2025. The two split their matchups in 2025, with late-game dramatics defining each meeting.

Once again, an unstoppable force meets an immovable object. With the uncertainty around the Vikings’ offense, Flores will need to be at his best to keep the game in reach after Johnson and his offense scored a whopping 59 points in week one.

If he’s going to succeed, a certain young defender will need to be a major factor...

2. Dallas Turner looks to contain Caleb Williams

Dallas Turner’s impressive performance last Sunday against the Packers has been one of the hottest topics surrounding the Vikings this week. Next up on the agenda? A quarterback who accounted for 334 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in week one.

Turner will need to prove he can get to Williams and actually bring him down, an area where Flores’s units have typically struggled against the former number one pick. Turner’s speed will play a massive role, as Williams's mobility creates a unique set of challenges in an already explosive offensive scheme.

3. Justin Jefferson’s redemption tour continues

Week 1 was a much-needed vintage performance from the Vikings’ elite receiver. His two receiving touchdowns tied his total from all of last season. Even with Carson Wentz in the game for an injured Kyler Murray, Jefferson exploded for eight receptions and 92 yards.

If the Vikings want to win in Chicago, he’ll need to keep the comeback going.

Justin Jefferson set the tone last week for what could be an explosive season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jefferson’s 2025 performance was one he and the Vikings organization would like to forget. While most of the issues could be traced to poor QB play, Jefferson made uncharacteristic mistakes and seemed drained by the issues surrounding the passing game. So far in 2026, he seems fully back to himself, and whether Murray or Wentz gets the start, the team will need a big day from their best player.

4. KOC in Chi-Town

O’Connell is 6-2 against the Bears since taking over as the Vikings’ head coach in 2022, including an undefeated 4-0 record at Soldier Field.

Last year’s Windy City win included an incredible comeback led by O’Connell and J.J. McCarthy, who made his first NFL start on Monday Night Football against his hometown team (h/t: NFL). Both teams have learned and changed significantly since then.

Hopefully, steadier QB play and a year of film on Johnson’s Bears lead to a less dramatic victory.

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