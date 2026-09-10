Setting Realistic Expectations for Kyle Van Noy's Vikings Debut

On Sunday, Kyle Van Noy will play his first game as a member of the Vikings. The two-time Super Bowl winner joined the practice squad last week to help increase the team's pass rush depth. Having the 12-year veteran available as the primary backup for edge-rushing starters Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel should be a huge boost to the defense, thanks to his experience in the league.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores—who previously coached Van Noy in Miami and New England—is a mastermind at creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. When Turner or Van Ginkel is exhausted or needs a break, Van Noy can slide into their role and be a solid contributor.

The Vikings' Week 1 opponent is a team they're very familiar with. The Packers are coming to town in a late-afternoon contest that will be the first divisional showdown of the 2026 campaign, and here's what Vikings fans can expect from Van Noy when the NFC North foes collide.

Projecting what Kyle Van Noy's workload will look like vs. Packers in Week 1

Van Noy will play a role similar to Turner's last year.

In a backup/rotational role with Minnesota, Turner played between 14 and 54 defensive snaps per game. On average, he played 35 snaps in the seven games he didn't start for the Vikings in 2026.

Barring an injury or something else that would prevent Turner or Van Ginkel from being on the field, Van Noy shouldn't be on the field as much as Turner was last year. Somewhere in the 25-30 snap range is a realistic range for the second-round pick of the Lions in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Trying to figure out what kind of stat line Van Noy will have based on 25 to 30 defensive snaps against the Packers is a tough task, but those numbers can be worked out. Looking at the average number of each statistic per snap can help to get a realistic estimate.

Over the last three seasons with Baltimore, Van Noy averaged one sack per 68.8 defensive snaps and one tackle per 17.7 defensive snaps. Therefore, if Van Noy gets 30 defensive snaps against Green Bay, he should get approximately two tackles and half a sack, assuming that his performance hasn't dropped off. That said, his 51.8 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus last year was the second-worst mark of his career.

It'll be interesting to see if Kyle Van Noy can bring more than just name value to the Vikings' pass rush. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Van Noy doesn't need flashy plays or crazy stats to make a difference in Week 1. A solid performance where he gets pressure and doesn't miss tackles would make him a great addition to the roster and a valuable piece of the defense.

Kyle Van Noy projected Week 1 stats

27 defensive snaps played

2 tackles

0.5 sacks

While it would be awesome for Van Noy to rack up a handful of tackles and earn multiple sacks against the Packers, it isn't likely to happen. His role with the Vikings isn't one that will ask him to put up the kind of numbers Minnesota expects from Turner and Van Ginkel.

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