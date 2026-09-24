Vikings Week 3 Mailbag: Offensive Success, Brian Flores’ Future, Pressure on Kyler Murray, & More

It's already Week 3, and the Minnesota Vikings are undefeated! I put out the call on X for your hottest questions as the Vikings prepare to face the Bucs in Tampa Bay. With the team 2-0 and Kyler Murray set to return, many fans are already focused on the long-term implications of the team’s success and what could happen if things take a dramatic turn. Let’s dive in!

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Here are four questions about a mutltitude of topics, including defensive coordinator Brian Flores' future with the Purple and Gold.

Concerns about Vikings' offense after 2 weeks

How worried should we be about the offense? @TimRoot

At this moment, I’m maybe a 2.5/10 on the panic meter. The reason? We still haven't seen the starting unit operate together for more than a few plays. Kyler Murray’s return on Sunday in Tampa will tell us a lot about what this offense will be going forward. If he finds his rhythm and opens up the passing game, optimism should be high. If he struggles through the game as he did against Green Bay to start, the panic meter may start to tick up.

The most promising thing we’ve seen so far, though, is that head coach Kevin O’Connell seems more open to adjustments than he may have been in years past. The team is 2-0 despite showing only the slightest glimpse of what we know O’Connell likes to see from his passing game. It seems he’s figuring out ways to win even when things aren’t perfect. They need to find their identity before the gauntlet of the schedule begins in November.

Brian Flores' coaching prospects

Is this B-Flo’s coronation year? Where might he be a head coach next year? How should we, as Vikings fans, handle his expected departure? @b757fo_jim

I’ll say this first: Brian Flores absolutely deserves to be a head coach in this league. The respect he garners from opposing coaching staffs indicates they see him and O’Connell as a sort of co-head coaching duo, with each responsible for their side of the ball. The Vikings are incredibly lucky to have him in their building, and his recent contract extension this spring shows how aware ownership is of that.

That being said, his hiring is a tricky proposition. His ongoing lawsuit with the NFL puts everyone involved in an odd position. My personal guess is that it would be hard for any NFL owner to cross the line and hire Flores while other franchises are still fighting him in the legal system. If and when that is resolved, Flores may very well be on to bigger things; I’m just not sure that happens this year.

But here’s a fun nightmare scenario to dwell on: Green Bay makes a coaching change, and we now have our own Ben Johnson situation. Guess that’s one way to prove who the real coaching genius on the Vikings’ staff is!

Oh Brian Flores was TALKING on the way off the field 😭 pic.twitter.com/LfHhyz2Hbf — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 20, 2026

Kyler Murray's outlook

How short will Murray's leash be if he comes in and is playing poorly before they go back to Wentz? @youngaj7

For me, it comes down to one factor: turnovers. O’Connell’s teams are 37-4 when they tie or win the turnover battle. Carson Wentz avoided interceptions in his two appearances. Granted, he did have one called back in Week 1 and had one dropped in Week 2, but zeros on the stat sheet, baby! In all seriousness, though, Wentz did have some close calls that should factor into the overall assessment of his game.

Murray could not have had a worse start to the season, especially with the interception on his first pass. Watching it back, the mistake does seem slightly less egregious, as right guard Will Fries basically flew directly back at his feet. Murray’s ceiling is exponentially higher than Wentz’s in my opinion, and to be honest, I’m not sure their floors are that different. I think Murray would have to be a turnover machine to be replaced by Wentz.

Kyler Murray’s first pass as a Viking…. pic.twitter.com/2C3juPEeZM — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 13, 2026

Vikings' trade deadline approach

What realistic RB options are available via trade or free agency? It just feels like they'll look to make a somewhat notable move there if they continue to win given their depth issues. @SamPaco2

Does Teasley actually pull a trade around the bye to bolster this team? What position to target, and maybe an option or 2 from that position? @SKOLinMichigan

I’m going to combine these two questions since they share a similar theme. It’s fair to ask: will the Vikings make an aggressive move to boost their roster if they keep winning? The answer is incredibly hard to project.

The team surprised everyone in 2022 by trading in the division for tight end T.J. Hockenson, giving their offense an extra boost in a season in which Minnesota won the division. Of course, this was with a different general manager, and we have yet to see Nolan Teasley get his chance to take a big swing.

A banged-up running back group and an inconsistent defensive back room already have fans speculating. Some names I’ve seen thrown out? Running backs De’Von Achane and Bijan Robinson, and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Would these names be some of the most exciting acquisitions the Vikings have ever made? Yes. Are any of them realistic? Probably not.

The Vikings face a mountain of uncertainty heading into 2027. No matter how this season goes, they may need to address quarterback, running back, tight end, center, and wide receiver next offseason. It’s very hard for me to see the team giving up anything more than a Day 3 draft pick to acquire more talent this season for that exact reason. Teasley will need all the ammo at his disposal to target the franchise cornerstones he wants in his first draft as GM.

The good news? Annual mid-season addition Cam Akers is still a free agent.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.