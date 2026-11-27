Sometimes in life, you get knocked down. Other times, you get absolutely steamrolled.

That’s what happened to the Vikings last week against the 49ers in Mexico City. Now, they’ll return home looking to turn over a new leaf against the 3-7 Falcons.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, head coach Kevin O’Connell’s squad will need to be at their best going forward, and Sunday should provide plenty of chances to get back on track.

Here’s what matters most as Minnesota looks for its eighth win of a confusing 2026 season.

1. Time for Kevin O'Connell to prove himself

It’s not often that the head coach of a 7-3 football team is under scrutiny, but this season has been anything but ordinary for O’Connell and the Vikings. Despite their record, the offense has been wildly disappointing for much of the season. With Kirk Cousins making his return home in his third game back in purple against a shaky Atlanta pass defense, the excuses are few and far between for another dud on Sunday.

The Vikings have scored less than 20 points in six of their ten games so far this season. — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 26, 2026

O’Connell will need to be at his best over the next two months if the Vikings are going to be seen as a serious threat in the playoffs. Avoiding turnovers, establishing the run, and gaining chunk yardage via play action may be the keys to unlocking the Vikings' offense once again.

Luckily for O’Connell, Cousins has proven capable of doing just that throughout his career.

2. Kirk Cousins revenge game

The Kirk Cousins era in Atlanta was always… odd, to say the least.

Cousins left the Vikings in 2024 seeking long-term security, signed a massive deal with the Falcons, and was blindsided when they drafted Michael Penix eighth overall just over a month after he signed. Then, he was benched for the rookie in December of 2024. He would stick around in 2025, stepping in after Penix was injured, but the relationship between player and team was clearly shattered.

Penix on Kirk Cousins: I'm excited to see him out there. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 25, 2026

After a short tenure in Las Vegas, Cousins is back in Minnesota with a chance to prove his former team wrong in his first home game back as a Viking. Ironically, Cousins’s last appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium was as a Falcon in 2024.

With a friendly crowd and personal motivation, Cousins may be set up for a big game this weekend.

3. Breaking point before Minnesota's final stretch

Last Sunday’s loss in Mexico City may have season-defining implications for the Vikings, especially if they are unable to hit their stride over their remaining seven games. ESPN’s football power index still gives the Vikings a 92.1% chance to make the playoffs, but only a 26.2% chance to win the NFC North.

The Vikings will need to be close to perfect over the final month and a half of the season if they want to host a home game in the playoffs.

Sunday begins a three-game stretch that should allow the Vikings to sort through their struggles before hosting the Lions for a massive Sunday Night Football meeting on Dec. 20. They’ll host the Falcons this weekend, the Panthers in Week 13, and travel to face a depleted Patriots team for Thursday Night Football in Week 14.

If the Vikings are going to make a run, they’ll need to show up against the “lesser” opponents left on their schedule.

Still, the Falcons certainly should not be ignored, as they managed to do one thing the Vikings couldn’t: beat the 49ers.

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