A good start followed by a troubling lull for two quarters, finally finished with a strong statement to send the Vikings to 8-3. It wasn't the prettiest game, but the Vikings beat a team they should beat and sent the Falcons packing.

The offense still has issues, and the defense again revealed some weaknesses, but there was plenty to like in the Vikings rebound victory. Let's dive into some positional grades from the 28-14 win.

Quarterback: C

What made Kirk Cousins so valuable against Green Bay—and even San Francisco to an extent—disappeared against Atlanta. The Vikings converted 50% of third-down attempts in his first two games in Purple and Gold, but that number cratered to 22% on Sunday.

Cousins was good enough, but the Vikings will need more than 186 yards in the playoffs.

Running back: B

The Vikings had a solid day on the ground, with Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason combined for 4.7 yards per carry and a pair of scores. The only thing that kept this grade from 'A' territory is still the lack of explosive plays that has plagued the offense all year, as neither back broke one for more than 13 yards.

Wide receiver: C

It turns out that force-feeding Justin Jefferson isn't enough to get the passing offense going, and despite his season-high 13 targets, the Vikings mustered just 186 yards through the air. The trio of Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price combined for one catch for 10 yards, and it's clear that Jordan Addison needs some 'Get Well Soon" cards headed his way.

Tight end: B

T.J. Hockenson had one of his better games this season with 74 yards and a touchdown, and he'll need to continue to be a factor with Addison out.

Cousins to Hockenson! Vikings coming out of the gates hot!



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Gavin Bartholomew was surprisingly a non-factor and didn't register a target after getting four and three over the last two weeks, respectively.

Offensive line: B

Despite being down Christian Darrisaw and Donovan Jackson, the line kept Cousins clean for the most part. Cousins was dropped just once, and the run game had a nice resurgence, going for 107 total yards. This group still feels like they're finding their way, and a strong game down their two best lineman was a nice sight to see.

Defensive line: D

The Vikings turned Michal Penix Jr. over four times, but the Minnesota front had no answers for Bijan Robinson until the game got out of hand. Robinson ran wild for 151 yards and a score, and the Vikings have now allowed a 100-yard rusher in three of their last five games.

Jalen Redmond is as dominant as ever after notching 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss, but the depth along the defensive line is once again coming into question.

Linebackers: B

Being without Blake Cashman looked like it was going to be a problem early, but the defense finally settled in during the fourth quarter after getting gashed on the ground for much of the game. Ivan Pace has continued to fill in admirably with a team-high 10 tackles, and may be a surprise extension candidate this spring.

Andrew Van Ginkel absolutely needs some Defensive Player of the Year buzz after upping his sack total to 10.

Secondary: A

You get an interception! And you get an interception! And you get an interception! Penix Jr. was picked off three times, and the Vikings' secondary was all over his late passes to the outside. Byron Murphy Jr. now has five on the year, and 16 since joining the Vikings.

Welcome back, Brian Flores.

Special teams: A

The Price is right! Myles Price has once again established himself as the NFL's top return man after another return touchdown.

MYLES PRICE TAKES THE OPENING KICK BACK FOR 6



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It was also the first game all season that Will Reichard didn't attempt a field goal.

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