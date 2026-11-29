MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. — The Vikings returned home on Sunday against a Falcons team that has earned two of its three wins against the 49ers and Packers.

Would Minnesota be next on Atlanta’s list of upsets? Or would the Vikings handle business against an opponent they should dominate? If the opening kickoff was any indication, the Vikings appeared set for a dominant win.

Unfortunately for fans of the Purple and Gold, the scoreboard didn’t tell the full story.

Let’s break down how the Vikings snagged an ugly win on their way to 8-3.

1. Kirk Cousins, Vikings' offense fail to fly vs Falcons defense

It’s been over 1,100 days since Kirk Cousins last suited up in purple in front of the U.S. Bank Stadium. A season later, he would make his return as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in a 21-point loss to Sam Darnold and the Vikings.

Sunday, he stepped back onto that same turf against his former Atlanta squad, looking to help the Vikings' offense finally find some consistency.

That certainly didn’t happen in the first half.

Cousins connected with T.J. Hockenson for an early touchdown (h/t NFL), but things slowed down significantly after that. Cousins would end the first half 8-of-14 for 81 passing yards, as the offense gained only 139 yards in the first two quarters.

Cousins to Hockenson! Vikings coming out of the gates hot!



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Cousins would be picked off in the third quarter as Minnesota’s offense continued to struggle. Aaron Jones would get the Vikings back on the board with a goal-line score in the fourth, after a Cousins TD to Justin Jefferson was called back. Jordan Mason would join the fun on the team’s next offensive drive to give the Vikings a 28-14 lead.

Cousins ended the day 19-of-29 for 186 yards with one TD and one interception. Jefferson failed to break 100 yards once again, ending with eight catches for 74 yards on the afternoon.

2. Bijan Robinson runs through Vikings' defense, but Penix tosses the game away

The Vikings' defense had its work cut out for it to reclaim its dominance after the 49ers carved through it last Sunday.

Unfortunately, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson wanted to make it as hard as possible for them. Robinson ended the first half with a TD (h/t NFL) and 73 yards on the ground as he did what he could to keep the game within seven points heading into halftime. He then finished the game with a 27-151-1 stat line on the ground.

Bijan Robinson breaks a tackle and finds the end zone



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The Vikings' defense would give up a goal-line score to Michael Penix in the third, tying the game at 14. Byron Murphy Jr. would then pick off Penix to set the Vikings up near the Falcons’ 30-yard line, leading to a score. James Pierre would also pick off Penix late in the fourth to secure a Minnesota victory.

The unit would finish with three sacks and three interceptions on the day as the Vikings were able to overcome their early struggles against the Falcons' rushing attack.

3. Unsung heroes prove their worth

Second-year wideout and return specialist Myles Price started the day with a bang by housing the opening kickoff for a 99-yard score (h/t NFL). Price entered the day fourth in the NFL in kick return yards, continuing to prove that the Vikings may have found their next great special teams weapon.

MYLES PRICE TAKES THE OPENING KICK BACK FOR 6



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Rookie corner Charles “Chuck” Demmings also made his presence known, securing his first career interception. The former Stephen F. Austin Lumberjack shot up draft boards after a breakout Senior Bowl week, eventually landing in Minnesota as a fifth-round pick.

Falcons were driving but Charles Demmings comes up with the INT



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Demmings, who battled through injury and limited playing time after a great training camp performance, has officially had his welcome-to-the-NFL moment.

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