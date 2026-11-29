A 3-7 matchup with the Falcons is just what the doctor ordered after a brutal beatdown against the 49ers last week. Still, the Vikings injuries are stacking up, and the offense still has some wrinkles to work out, so we won't chalk up a 'W' in the win column just yet.

With that being said, here are the best, worst, and most likely outcomes for Week 12.

Best-case scenario: The Vikings dominate a 3-7 team, shrug off lopsided 49ers defeat

The Falcons have lost five of their last six, and have been struggling to stop much of anything. Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes combined for eight passing touchdowns over the last two weeks, and while Kirk Cousins may not be in that same stratosphere, he'll also have another week in purple under his belt with revenge on his mind.

After signing Cousins in 2024, the Falcons promptly drafted his successor just weeks later with their first-round selection. Michael Penix Jr. hasn't lived up to his draft stock just yet, and he ranks 20th in QBR in 2026. Instead, the Minnesota's biggest worry may be running back Bijan Robinson, who is third in the NFL in rushing.

The Vikings' defense has some responding to do after allowing 35 points to the 49ers a week ago, but the Falcons are averaging just 10 points per game in the month of November. If the defense can return to form, and Cousins has time to work, a Vikings win seems inevitable.

Worst-case scenario: Offensive line, secondary continue to struggle as playoff odds tumble

But while the Falcons have plenty of issues, the Vikings aren't perfect either. Key injuries to already struggling position groups may make this game harder than it needs to be.

Nov 22, 2026; Mexico City, MEX; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) looks on at halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins ended most every play on his back against the Niners, and now with Christian Darriaw—and of course Donovan Jackson—out for Sunday, the 38-year-old may need to keep some Advil at the ready.

The Vikings' offensive line hasn't been able to keep quarterbacks clean this year, ranking 26th in sack rate, and the injuries won't help. Having Isaiah Rodgers and possibly Harrison Smith out this Sunday also adds extra pressure to a secondary that was diced up by Brock Purdy.

If Minnesota can't keep Cousins upright and the ground game isn't working, there's always a world where the Falcons chip away at the defense by dominating the time of possession with Robinson. If the Vikings do fall to Atlanta, their safe and secure 83% playoff chances drop to a more concerning 69%.

Likeliest scenario: Vikings win, but still left looking for answers on offense

The Vikings, and specifically their defense, are just too good to lose to a 3-7 team at home. Anything is possible in the NFL, but more than likely, the Falcons are left searching for points against this stingy group. But while a rebound from the Minnesota defense is expected, the offense may still just have too many issues to work out.

Not only is the offensive line beat up, but no Jordan Addison has also already proven to be problematic. The Tai Felton breakout hasn't come, and Jauan Jennings continues to toil in anonymity despite an increase in opportunity. Perhaps Myles Price rises to the challenge Sunday?

To add to the issues, the Vikings rank 28th in EPA/rush, and the run game has been the definition of 'meh' all season. Cousins will elevate the offense more than Kyler Murray or Carson Wentz ever did, but there's only so much he can do behind an injured line and a lack of playmakers.

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