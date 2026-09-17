Why Jordan Addison Is in Perfect Position to Bounce Back vs. Bears in Week 2

It is an understatement to say Jordan Addison was disappointing during the Vikings' win over the Packers in Week 1.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell counted on Addison to be the No. 2 option in the offense, but he couldn't get anything going. The 24-year-old wide receiver was held without a catch by the Packers and was targeted only twice by the Vikings' quarterbacks.

For a player who has caught 175 passes for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns in 47 games, the season opener didn't represent the talent of the fourth-year pro out of USC.

Heading into Week 2, the stage is set for Addison to have a bounce-back game. The Vikings' opponent on Sunday is the rival Bears, who ran up the score in a 59-37 win over the Panthers in Week 1.

But even if the Bears have some momentum on their side, Addison is still in a good spot to turn his early season around.

Bears are the perfect matchup to get Jordan Addison back on track

Against the Bears, Addison will likely face cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. If that happens, it could be a big day for Minnesota's No. 2 wide receiver, based on how Chicago's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft performed in their season opener.

After all, Stevenson allowed a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeted in Week 1. He played 54 of a possible 68 defensive snaps for the Bears in that game and earned an overall Pro Football Grade of 36.8, as well as a 39.1 coverage grade after surrendering four receptions on five targets for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson looked vulnerable in Week 1, which should excite Jordan Addison. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Addison has played five games against the Bears in his career. In those games, he has caught 26 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns. However, it is his last game at Soldier Field, where he thrived.

In Week 12 of the 2024 season, Addison had a massive game on the road against Chicago, catching eight of nine passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. For him to have that type of game again is unlikely, but it shows there is a history of success when playing the Bears at Soldier Field.

During that game, Addison was matched up against Stevenson. The Bears' defender was called for a pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter, which put Minnesota at the goal line and solidified a Minnesota victory. After the game, the Bears' cornerback accused Addison of overacting.

It's hard playing DB in the league. It's an offensive league, so you don't get the calls. The ball was in the air; I looked back, and I thought it was 50-50. A little shove is allowed; it's not my fault (Addison is) 135 pounds, and he fell. Tyrique Stevenson, December 2024

The history between Stevenson and Addison makes Sunday's game even more interesting. The fourth-year Vikings pass catcher could go even further in winning the battle against Chicago by helping Minnesota get a Week 2 win and having a big day in the process.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.