4 Studs & 3 Duds From Vikings' Week 1 Victory Against the Packers

By now, Vikings fans have more than relished the 39-22 season-opening win over the Packers in Week 1. But while the score made it look like the Purple and Gold were in control for most of the game, that was definitely not the case.

Some Vikings players looked better than others in the 17-point win. While it was a team effort that allowed Minnesota to complete the improbable comeback from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, the drive and determination of a few individuals went a long way toward clawing back into the game.

Several Vikings stood out in a good way, while others disappointed. Let's take a look at six players who can be considered studs or duds for the Vikings following Week 1 and heading into Week 2.

Stud: Andrew Van Ginkel, linebacker

The aggressive style of defense that the Vikings assaulted the Packers with on Sunday played into the strengths of Andrew Van Ginkel. The fan-favorite edge rusher did it all on Sunday, finishing the day with three tackles, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery,

He nearly got into the end zone on his fumble recovery, but was stopped at the one-yard line. Minnesota punched in the ball with running back Jordan Mason on the next play, which gave the Vikings a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

For the first full season that Van Ginkel was named a team captain, he is off to a great start.

Dud: Jordan Addison, wide receiver

It felt like this game was an opportunity for Jordan Addison to have a huge day and help the Vikings take pressure off other receivers. Instead, he was targeted twice during the game and didn't catch a single football.

It's safe to say that Jordan Addison's Week 1 performance was one to forget. Will he rebound in Week 2? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yahoo! Sports projected Addison to have 42.5 receiving yards against Green Bay. The fact that he got shut out after Minnesota exercised its fifth-year option on his rookie contract hopefully won't give the team buyer's remorse.

Stud: Justin Jefferson, wide receiver

Last season, Justin Jefferson had two receiving touchdowns all season long. Minnesota's star pass-catcher matched that total in Week 1, scoring twice on eight catches and also picking up 92 yards. He even added a two-point conversion to the mix.

Jefferson is the face of the franchise, and he showed everyone how he earned that recognition on Sunday. His 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade against the Packers shows he was elite when the team needed him to be, and that should continue all season long.

Dud: Caleb Banks, defensive line

The Vikings only gave rookie defensive lineman Caleb Banks 16 defensive snaps against Green Bay, but he still had an extremely disappointing day as Minnesota's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's way too early to throw in the towel on Caleb Banks, but that doesn't change the fact that the Vikings will need a stronger showing in the next game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PFF graded him 37.8 for his run defense, which is shocking since the Packers only had 66 yards on the ground. It is clear that Minnesota wants to bring him along slowly, but the small sample size on Sunday still isn't enough to be encouraged about Banks' development.

Stud: Carson Wentz, quarterback

Huge credit goes out to Carson Wentz for stepping in when Kyler Murray left in the first quarter. The veteran backup validated the team's decision to make him the primary backup by not throwing an interception.

Minnesota only asked Wentz to throw 19 times, but he completed 12 of those. He took three sacks from the Packers' defense, which was bound to happen considering the difference between blocking for him and Murray.

Murray has his status for next week in question, so Wentz could get the starting nod against the Chicago Bears. Playing back-to-back division opponents is never easy, and being a backup in that position who will start is even more difficult. However, the Vikings should feel good having the 33-year-old veteran passer in that role if Murray can't go.

Dud: Jauan Jennings, wide receiver

The Vikings' debut of Jauan Jennings should have been a fun day for fans. Instead, he only had one pass thrown his way and didn't reel it in on Sunday. He is on a one-year deal worth $8 million, and so far, he doesn't look like the player Minnesota hoped he would be.

Last season, Jennings had 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He was an end zone threat and a great weapon for the 49ers. His 46.4 PFF offensive grade was disappointing, but his 36.1 run-blocking grade made him a liability when he was on the field.

Stud: Dallas Turner, linebacker

Dallas Turner is an absolute monster who got unleashed on the Packers on Sunday. In 45 defensive snaps, he had seven hits on Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love, although he only got credit for one sack.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores' aggressive defense is perfect for Turner. Getting to Love on 16 percent of his snaps is impressive and shouldn't go unnoticed after Minnesota's win in Week 1. The 23-year-old edge rusher had an 89.5 defensive grade from PFF, highlighted by a 90.4 pass rush grade. He will be fun to watch as the season progresses.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.