From Jefferson to Price: Predicting Every Vikings WR's Usage vs. the Packers in Week 1

When looking at the Vikings roster for the 2026 NFL season, it's difficult not to notice the huge amount of talent the team boasts at wide receiver. New starting quarterback Kyler Murray should be excited about having so many quality targets to throw the ball to.

It seems highly unlikely that the Vikings have a worse passing attack this season than last season. In 2025, the team was 28th in passing yards (2,834), 29th in passing touchdowns (18), had the third-most sacks (60), and threw the most interceptions (21).

With better quarterback play and a healthy offensive line, there is no way the Vikings will repeat that frustration. That said, it is still difficult to know what to expect from the Purple and Gold's wide receiver corps this season, let alone in Week 1.

Here's how I predict the Vikings will use each of their wide receivers against the Packers this weekend.

1. Justin Jefferson

As usual, Justin Jefferson should be the top option in the Vikings' passing offense. When possible, he should be the top read for Murray since the Packers need to know his location on the field at all times.

The attention that Jefferson draws can be used to open things up for other receivers. Simply having him run routes will draw attention from defenders and help Minnesota's other offensive weapons contribute against Green Bay.

An interesting stat about the Vikings last year is that Jefferson was targeted 6.7 times per game in the team's wins and 8.9 times per game in losses. This shows that a high volume of passes to their star player isn't always a recipe for success.

Instead of forcing the ball to Jefferson, Murray needs to be patient and deliberate in his reads. If he locks onto his top target on Sunday, it might be a long game for the Vikings.

2. Jordan Addison

Like all Vikings offensive players last season, Jordan Addison had a statistically down year in 2025. He recorded career lows in receptions (42), receiving yards (610), and receiving touchdowns (3) in 14 games played.

Addison enters this season in the final year of his rookie deal. Minnesota has already exercised the fifth-year option on his deal, so unless the Vikings move on from him after this season, it isn't a contract year for the 24-year-old pass catcher.

Vikings fans hope to see Jordan Addison rebound quickly from last year's regression. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will be Minnesota's second option in Week 1, but considering the attention that Jefferson will draw, it is likely Addison could get as many targets during the game.

Plays drawn up by head coach Kevin O'Connell should be designed with the attention of the defense in mind, sending Addison short if Jefferson goes deep, and vice versa. Keeping Green Bay guessing which wide receiver will do the damage will keep the opposition honest in its coverage.

3. Jauan Jennings

The true wild card in the Vikings' offense, Jauan Jennings, will be the beneficiary of the attention that Jefferson and Addison draw. The Packers don't have a lot of depth at cornerback entering this season, so Jennings is a sneaky option if Murray can make it to his third read.

For the 49ers last season, Jennings was a touchdown machine. His nine receiving touchdowns show how valuable he can be in the red zone, and now that he's not the top receiving option like in San Francisco, it makes it even easier for him to slip defenders near the goal line.

4. Tai Felton

Acting primarily as the top backup for Minnesota's starters, Tai Felton will see action against Green Bay. He played in all 17 games for the Vikings last season, but only caught three passes for 25 yards on 46 offensive plays.

Tai Felton has a lot to prove after a quiet rookie season with the Vikings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Felton will thrive is on special teams. Last year, he played 293 special teams snaps and registered nine combined tackles while returning seven kickoffs for 178 yards. At the moment, he is likely to be a backup when it comes to kickoff and punt returns.

5. Myles Price

Myles Price is likely to be returning kicks and punts for the Vikings while primarily working on special teams. Last year, he played 139 special teams snaps while only participating in 17 offensive plays in 16 games.

Like last season, it will be a rare occasion to see Price on offense against the Packers. While on special teams, he should be the team's first option for punt and kickoff returns since he handled 30 punt returns and 57 kickoff returns last season. Still, perhaps a bigger role will open up if he plays his cards right.

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