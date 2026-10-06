Nolan Teasley Must Have Clear Priorities as He Navigates Vikings' OL Injuries

The vibes around the 4-0 Vikings are high, but news around the left side of the team’s offensive line may have brought the mood down quite a bit at TCO Performance Center on Monday.

Left guard Donovan Jackson will likely miss the remainder of the season after tearing his meniscus in Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw is also in concussion protocol after initially being cleared to return in Sunday’s game.

Although Christian Darrisaw could still return from concussion protocol, Donovan Jackson's season is likely over. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not exactly ideal for a 4-0 team that has managed to remain undefeated despite serious offensive inconsistency.

Losing Jackson for the season is especially difficult, as the 2025 first-round pick was dominant early in the year, allowing only two total pressures through three full games. Now, general manager Nolan Teasley will face one of his first major roster-building decisions since being hired in June, and he’ll have a delicate line to walk.

Teasley must solve for the now without mortgaging Vikings' future

We are about to learn a lot about Teasley’s long-term roster-building philosophy.

The argument can be made that the team’s undefeated start and need for offensive consistency should lead to an aggressive pursuit of help on the left side of the line. Unfortunately for those looking for a big swing, several factors may complicate that approach.

First, NFL teams rarely put starting-caliber offensive linemen on the trade market, and when they do, the price is at a premium. Second, the Vikings simply cannot afford to burn through 2027 draft capital to solve a temporary need. They will enter the 2027 offseason with uncertainty at quarterback, running back, tight end, center, linebacker and cornerback at minimum. Teasley will need to retain premium draft capital to provide maximum flexibility come April.

If the team can find a guard they like for a Day 3 price tag, Teasley may need to pull the trigger. After all, they have a shiny new 2027 fifth-round pick burning a hole in their pockets. The simplest option, however, is likely the safest one.

The OL solution may already be in the building

While backup guard Joe Huber played as well as expected in relief for Jackson, he may not be the most secure option going forward, given the circumstances. Luckily, a new option may be able to step in at LG for the Vikings, and he currently starts at center.

Blake Brandel is in his first season at center after being a key utility piece on Minnesota’s offensive line. If there’s a position in the trenches, he’s probably filled in. But so far, Brandel has looked less at home at his new spot than he did elsewhere. Makes sense, given he hadn't played the position until last season. Turns out, there may just be a way to solve multiple needs.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Monday that backup center Michael Jurgens is set to return for his 21-day practice window after being placed on IR in August (h/t: Vikings). While Jurgens showed inconsistencies in 2025, he may just be the key to flexibility for the OL going forward.

Michael Jurgens's eventual return should provide the Vikings' offensive line with a boost. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If O’Connell and Teasley trust Jurgens to take the starting role, they could slide Brandel over to the left to take Jackson’s place for the remainder of the season. This would provide stability at the guard spot while keeping draft capital in-house. Ultimately, though, it comes down to the staff’s confidence in Jurgens ability to ramp up and develop.

Luckily, the Vikings enter their bye week after this week’s matchup against the Saints in New Orleans, providing Teasley with ample time to sort through his OL plans.

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