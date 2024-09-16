Analyst: Sam Darnold gives Vikings' offense 'more potential' than Kirk Cousins
Through two games, Sam Darnold looks like a free agent steal for the Vikings. He has completed 72 percent of his passes for 238 passing yards per game, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The offense has not skipped a beat with him replacing Kirk Cousins. Most importantly, the Vikings have started 2-0.
NFL analyst Chris Simms has been thoroughly impressed by what he's seen from Darnold. He actually thinks Minnesota possesses a different level of potential with him under center.
"He's got more potential to make that Minnesota offense look good than Kirk Cousins did. He has more physical ability," Simms told the Dan Le Batard Show. "His arm is stronger, he's got a quicker release, he moves better, they really can protect."
"I think the Vikings are one of the most well-coached teams in football. We know Flores on the defensive side, he's one of the few guys in the game that can match wits with Shanahan and the 49ers," Simms continued. "I am expecting Minnesota [as] a fringe playoff team, maybe just misses out, but a big pain in the ass and everyone is going to see what Sam Darnold is made of this year."
Darnold has not necessarily lit up the box score through two weeks, but it's clear that he's done exactly what the Vikings' offense has needed him to do. After Cousins looked timid in his first game post-Achilles tear in Atlanta, Simms' argument that Darnold has more physical ability looks pretty strong.
He hasn't looked like Lamar Jackson scrambling, but with eight carries for 35 yards on the ground, Darnold's mobility has been an added wrinkle to Minnesota's offense. He already has more rushing yards than Cousins had in eight games last season.
The most impressive thing about Darnold's performance on Sunday against the 49ers was the fact that when the Vikings needed it the most, he produced a game-clinching scoring drive without Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison or T.J. Hockenson. There has been a lot to like through two weeks and the national media is starting to take notice.
Simms isn't the only talking head to be impressed by the Vikings, with Colin Cowherd suggesting – albeit in a tongue-in-cheek manner – that Darnold could be an early season shout for MVP.